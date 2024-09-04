F1 champion makes EXCITING return to former team

The return of a Formula 1 world champion sparked excitement in the garage of one of his former teams at last weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

On a thrilling afternoon in Monza, Ferrari star Charles Leclerc clinched a dramatic victory, much to the delight of the thousands of Italian fans desperate to see their home team deliver a big result.

The McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris completed the top three, while defending champion Max Verstappen endured another frustrating day at the office, finishing a long way back in sixth.

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc produced an excellent drive to clinch the home win in Monza

Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas have endured a miserable season at Sauber

F1 Legend returns to former team

While Ferrari and McLaren had cause for celebration, there was more misery for Sauber, who once again found themselves at the back of the grid.

Despite boasting former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas in their ranks, it's been a sobering season for the Swiss outfit, who will be replaced on the grid by Audi in 2026.

Neither Bottas or his team-mate Zhou Guanyu have finished in the points this season, and Sunday's race in northern Italy further highlighted their weaknesses.

Despite their weekend woes, the return of Kimi Raikkonen to the team garage did manage to at least raise a few smiles.

The Finn's stellar F1 career began at Sauber, before he went on to represent McLaren and Ferrari, where he won the 2007 world drivers' title.

Raikkonen returned to the team - albeit under a different name in Alfa Romeo - in 2019, where he spent three seasons before finally announcing his retirement.

The 21-time race winner was a welcome addition to the team's garage in Monza over the weekend as he watched the on-track drama unfold.

The Iceman keeping us cool in Monza

