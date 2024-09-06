Newey set for 'Aston Martin ownership in £75 MILLION deal'

Famed Formula 1 design mastermind Adrian Newey is poised to become a shareholder at Aston Martin, as part of a groundbreaking £75 million deal to join the Silverstone-based team, according to reports.

The 65-year-old, widely considered to be one of the most brilliant minds in F1, may be set to play a part in Aston Martin’s ambitious push to become championship contenders.

Newey, who has contributed to 13 drivers’ championships and 12 constructors’ titles with Williams, McLaren, and Red Bull since 1991, announced his departure from Red Bull earlier this year.

Although still with the team until the end of the season, his current role involves reduced day-to-day involvement.

Known for his old-school design methods, often sketching concepts with pencil and paper, Newey’s reported move signals a seismic shift in F1’s engineering landscape.

Aston Martin’s executive chairman Lawrence Stroll has been relentless in his pursuit of Newey, believing the designer can transform the team into championship contenders.

Newey played a key role in winning championships at Williams, McLaren and Red Bull

Adrian Newey has been linked with Aston Martin and Ferrari

Is Newey heading to Aston Martin?

Aston Martin have reportedly won the battle for Newey's services, beating out interest from Ferrari. Newey was given a tour of Aston Martin’s state-of-the-art Silverstone facility in June, where he was apparently convinced by their long-term vision.

Lewis Hamilton, who is set to join Ferrari in 2025, had expressed a desire to collaborate with Newey, but Ferrari’s interest in the renowned designer cooled, paving the way for Aston Martin to carve a deal.

Now, The Times are reporting that amid a bumper contract apparently worth £75 million, Newey will be given shares in the ownership of the Silverstone-based team.

Newey’s contract is expected to be finalised this week, with a formal introduction to the media scheduled before the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

Due to contractual obligations, Newey cannot officially announce his move until later this week, and he will serve a period of gardening leave meaning he cannot leave Red Bull until the beginning part of 2025.

Aston Martin are currently gearing up for Formula 1’s regulatory overhaul in 2026, a change that could shake up the competitive order.

