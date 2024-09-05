F1 boss ‘excited’ for Newey signing after YEARS of talks

A Formula 1 team owner cannot hide his excitement over signing legend of the sport Adrian Newey, revealing that he has been talking to the British designer for years.

The British engineer announced he was leaving Red Bull earlier this year, after spending nearly 20 years with the team.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner reveals Red Bull ‘trust’ issues as team chief DEMANDS FIA investigation

WATCH: Norris warns Piastri over risky overtake

Newey has been an influential figure in the sport since the 90s, when he spent time designing legendary cars with Williams and McLaren.

However, the 65-year-old is now free to join a number of interested F1 teams, with one outfit looking the favourite to snap up the technical mastermind.

Red Bull have won just seven out of the 16 races this season, a stark contrast to last year

Adrian Newey joined Williams in 1991

F1 agreement in the works with team owner desperate to bring in Newey

Aston Martin's fifth-place finish in the 2023 constructors' standings was their best result since Lawrence Stroll has been in charge.

The Canadian businessman bought a 16.7% in the company four years ago to change Racing Point's branding to the historic British brand.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, he revealed that: "Adrian and I have been not only talking for months, but actually for years.

"Adrian is clearly the most talented and gifted figure in Formula 1, based on his track record and history, in addition to being a hell of a gentleman.

Enrico Cardile will be Aston Martin's chief technical officer in 2025

"So I’d be very excited for Adrian to join our team, as I think every other Formula 1 team on the grid would feel exactly the same."

An announcement could be made soon regarding Newey's move to Aston Martin, before or after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

If the rumours are to be believed, then the rest of the grid will be fearing Aston Martin's development going forward with the technical expert that is Newey.

READ MORE: Ricciardo parties as RB star celebrates major milestone

Related