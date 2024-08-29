close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Newey team favourites ‘pushing’ to secure F1 deal

Newey team favourites ‘pushing’ to secure F1 deal

Newey team favourites ‘pushing’ to secure F1 deal

Newey team favourites ‘pushing’ to secure F1 deal

A Formula 1 boss has revealed his team is doing everything within their power to secure the signing of Adrian Newey.

The Red Bull design chief shocked the F1 world earlier this season after announcing he was set to resign from his position at the reigning constructors' champions.

F1 HEADLINES: Shock Verstappen claim emerges as star confirms ‘split’

READ MORE: McLaren confirm NEW driver signing with official announcement

The 65-year-old has won 13 world titles over two dominant spells at the Milton Keynes-based outfit, working alongside some of the sport's greatest drivers, including Sebastian Vettel and reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

Given his reputation as the finest designer in F1 history, there has been substantial interest from a number of teams to bring him on board.

Adrian Newey has been an integral part of Red Bull's success in F1
The design mastermind has been linked with moves to Ferrari and Aston Martin

READ MORE: Williams announce SHOCK Sargeant replacement

Where will Newey be in 2025?

Ferrari have been strongly linked with the Brit, a move which would see him team up with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, with reports previously suggesting a lucrative deal had already been signed.

However, Aston Martin then emerged as the favourites ahead of the summer break to secure his signature.

Newey reportedly met with team owner Lawrence Stroll at their Silverstone base in the spring, and a contract is believed to have been offered.

The former Williams and McLaren legend has remained tight-lipped on his future, but revealed a deadline has been set for him to decide his next destination.

With that target fast approaching, Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has admitted they are hopeful of agreeing a sensational deal.

Aston Martin boss Mike Krack would love to team up with Newey next season

READ MORE: Ricciardo given huge boost as date outlined for Red Bull promotion

Speaking to Formula1.com, he said: “I think we are all pushing, but I think the same is true for all the other competitors.

"Everybody’s trying to have someone of this calibre in [their] team - I think we are in the hunt with other teams.

"I read last week there was another team coming into the game with Alpine, and this is all part of the rumour mill, but I would be really happy if he would come to us in the end.”

READ MORE: Dutch Prince drops BOMBSHELL after Verstappen handshake snub

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen McLaren F1 Adrian Newey Sebastian Vettel
EXCLUSIVE: Newey steered towards Hamilton alliance at Ferrari
GPFans Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Newey steered towards Hamilton alliance at Ferrari

  • August 22, 2024 09:13
F1 News Today: Verstappen ROCKED as Newey delivers major announcement
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen ROCKED as Newey delivers major announcement

  • August 20, 2024 16:35

Latest News

Italian Grand Prix

F1 team break tradition with MAJOR shake-up ahead of Italian GP

  • 35 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Jenas SHOCK TV return 'expected' despite sacking scandal

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Newey team favourites ‘pushing’ to secure F1 deal

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Red Bull replacement announced ahead of Italian GP

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Verstappen hits back at FIA chief over abuse comments

  • Today 08:27
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Shock Verstappen claim emerges as star confirms ‘split’

  • Today 06:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x