Newey team favourites ‘pushing’ to secure F1 deal

A Formula 1 boss has revealed his team is doing everything within their power to secure the signing of Adrian Newey.

The Red Bull design chief shocked the F1 world earlier this season after announcing he was set to resign from his position at the reigning constructors' champions.

The 65-year-old has won 13 world titles over two dominant spells at the Milton Keynes-based outfit, working alongside some of the sport's greatest drivers, including Sebastian Vettel and reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

Given his reputation as the finest designer in F1 history, there has been substantial interest from a number of teams to bring him on board.

Adrian Newey has been an integral part of Red Bull's success in F1

The design mastermind has been linked with moves to Ferrari and Aston Martin

Where will Newey be in 2025?

Ferrari have been strongly linked with the Brit, a move which would see him team up with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, with reports previously suggesting a lucrative deal had already been signed.

However, Aston Martin then emerged as the favourites ahead of the summer break to secure his signature.

Newey reportedly met with team owner Lawrence Stroll at their Silverstone base in the spring, and a contract is believed to have been offered.

The former Williams and McLaren legend has remained tight-lipped on his future, but revealed a deadline has been set for him to decide his next destination.

With that target fast approaching, Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has admitted they are hopeful of agreeing a sensational deal.

Aston Martin boss Mike Krack would love to team up with Newey next season

Speaking to Formula1.com, he said: “I think we are all pushing, but I think the same is true for all the other competitors.

"Everybody’s trying to have someone of this calibre in [their] team - I think we are in the hunt with other teams.

"I read last week there was another team coming into the game with Alpine, and this is all part of the rumour mill, but I would be really happy if he would come to us in the end.”

