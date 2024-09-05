Sky F1 pundit delivers BRUTAL put down on world champion

A British presenter has taken a cheap shot at a former Formula 1 world champion on the latest episode of the Sky Sports F1 Podcast.

2016 world champion Nico Rosberg appeared on the podcast, where the main topic of conversation was the controversy surrounding recent team orders at McLaren.

Oscar Piastri overtook and finished ahead of championship contender Lando Norris, sparking a debate over whether McLaren should have favoured the British driver to help his bid for the drivers' title.

Nico Rosberg won 23 times during his Formula 1 career

McLaren finished in second and third behind the victorious Ferrari of Charles Leclerc at the Italian GP

Rosberg unamused by savage joke from fellow pundit

Appearing alongside Rosberg on the Sky F1 podcast was pundit Natalie Pinkham, who discussed McLaren's young driver lineup using a cheeky dig aimed at Rosberg.

"You don’t wanna see your team-mate win a world championship in a car that you knew you could potentially of won it in as well," she said.

With a blank expression on his face, the German responded with a "Yeah," before the 46-year-old British pundit added whilst laughing: "That’s got to be the worst."

"Yes Natalie, that is the worst. It’s actually quite horrible Natalie," Rosberg responded.

Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton were team-mates for four seasons with Mercedes

Pinkham and Matt Baker, who was also on the podcast, laughed even more before she went on to apologise: "I know, sorry about that, I was getting you back for earlier."

Rosberg famously competed against Lewis Hamilton during his time with Mercedes, and lost two drivers' titles to the British driver in 2014 and 2025.

However, the 39-year-old did manage to beat Hamilton to the 2016 title in a showdown at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, retiring immediately after the season had ended.

