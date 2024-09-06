Rosberg BACKS Mercedes call to replace Hamilton

Former Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg has endorsed Mercedes' decision to sign 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli as Lewis Hamilton's successor.

Rosberg, Hamilton's former team-mate, has weighed in on the situation as the 39-year-old prepares to depart for Ferrari in 2025, leaving Antonelli to step up and partner George Russell at the Silver Arrows.

Speaking on Sky Germany, Rosberg, who won the 2016 F1 title with Mercedes, acknowledged the boldness of the decision but expressed confidence in Antonelli’s potential.

“Yes, it's the right step but of course also a very, very brave step,” Rosberg remarked.

Antonelli, an Italian rising star who has shown flashes of brilliance in junior categories, has been on Mercedes' radar for some time.

His promotion marks a significant shift for the team, which has relied on the leadership of Hamilton for over a decade.

Kimi Antonelli during his F1 debut at the Italian Grand Prix

Russell will be partnered up with Antonelli, replacing the Ferrari-bound Hamilton

How good is Kimi Antonelli?

Rosberg, who mentored Antonelli for a stint during his time in karting, gave insight into the young driver's abilities.

“Kimi was on my go-kart team a few years ago, so I know him very, very well.

“He has the talent to become one of the best of this next generation,” Rosberg said.

However, the German was quick to point out that Antonelli’s current season in Formula 2 has been far from ideal, raising questions about the timing of his promotion.

“The preparation is now anything but ideal, because in Formula 2 he doesn’t have a good car this year” Rosberg noted.

“He couldn’t really show what he was capable of.“

Rosberg believes Antonelli has what it takes to make it in F1

Despite these challenges, Rosberg remains convinced that Antonelli’s raw talent justifies the risk.

“He beats his team colleague Ollie Bearman, who is also going into Formula 1, but it's difficult,” he continued.

Antonelli's recent crash during his F1 debut, the FP1 session in Monza, further complicated matters but did not change Rosberg's view.

“The crash, it’s a suboptimal preparation. I think it's still the right decision.”

The move signals Mercedes’ long-term ambitions as they look to nurture the next generation of talent, a strategy similar to their early investment in George Russell.

While Antonelli faces a steep learning curve, the team believes that partnering him with the experienced Russell will provide a balanced and competitive driver lineup for the 2025 season and beyond.

Hamilton’s move to Ferrari marks the end of a historic era for Mercedes, but Rosberg’s backing of Antonelli suggests confidence in the future of the Silver Arrows.

Fans will be watching closely to see if the young Italian can rise to the occasion and fill the shoes of the seven-time world champion.

