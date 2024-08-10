F1 champion reveals over-indulgence in open mental health post
F1 champion reveals over-indulgence in open mental health post
Mercedes F1 champion Nico Rosberg has discussed mental health in a recent post after revealing an over-indulgence for a particular treat.
In recent years, F1 drivers have been upfront regarding discussions around mental health, with younger drivers paving the way for openness.
Mercedes driver George Russell revealed last year he had visited a mental health specialist during a low point in his career.
In the interview with Men’s Health magazine, Russell urged people to not feel ashamed about seeking help, and how seeking help has aided him.
Nico Rosberg opens up on mental health
McLaren star Lando Norris has also been honest about his own struggles with mental health, an openness he later revealed had helped other people.
The 2016 world champion, Nico Rosberg, has recently opened up about his own mental health in a post on LinkedIn, encouraging ‘indulgence’ when you take some time off.
“Did you know that 42% of employees globally experience burnout, and around 55% struggle to maintain a healthy work-life balance, which further fuels stress levels?” Rosberg wrote.
“August is the perfect month for me to recharge, reflect, and reconnect with my family.
“With summer holidays in full swing and schools in Europe on break, it's an ideal time for parents to make the most of it.
“I spend August in Ibiza, enjoying quality time with my family and indulging in one too many gelato at my wife's ice cream shop, Vivi's Creamery Ibiza."
“I recently read that workplace stress and burnout cost the US economy around $500 billion annually due to mental health issues.
“This makes me wonder why more businesses don't prioritise their employees' well-being and emphasise the importance of taking leave.
“As leaders, we play a crucial role in shaping workplace culture and significantly impacting our employees' mental health and job satisfaction.
“By modelling positive behaviours and taking time off ourselves, we can help maintain a healthy, productive, and engaged workforce.”
If you're suffering from mental distress or need urgent help you can call 116 123 to talk to Samaritans, or email: [email protected] for a reply within 24 hours.
