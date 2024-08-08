close global

Horner delivers EMOTIONAL message to wife Geri Halliwell

Christian Horner has delivered an emotional message to his wife Geri Halliwell after a difficult year for the Red Bull team principal.

The 50-year-old entered the Bahrain Grand Prix shrouded in controversy, after a female employee accused him of ‘inappropriate behaviour’, prompting an internal investigation.

Throughout the intense media scrutiny, his wife and former Spice Girl, Geri Halliwell, was pictured alongside her husband supporting him in the paddock.

Following the investigation, Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing and remained in his role as team principal.

Christian Horner was at the centre of controversy earlier this year
Christian Horner's wife Geri was seen supporting the team boss in Saudi Arabia

Christian Horner endures difficult year at Red Bull

The female colleague appealed the decision after her grievance was dismissed, however this has not been upheld.

Horner has faced further challenges this season, having to contend with a public falling out with Jos Verstappen, and key departures from his team.

Design legend Adrian Newey announced he would be leaving the team, with Sporting Director Jonathan Wheatley also moving on from Red Bull where he will become Audi team principal.

Despite these high profile defections Horner remains confident that Red Bull are still strong internally, with Pierre Wache at the helm of the technical department as a natural replacement for Adrian Newey.

The Red Bull team boss remains well supported outside of F1, and has delivered an emotional message to his wife Geri on her birthday via social media.

“Happy Birthday to my amazing wife - we all love you very much,” Horner wrote underneath her Instagram birthday post.

Horner was not the only one to wish Geri well, including the husband of former Spice Girl bandmate, Victoria, David Beckham.

In addition to Beckham, Max Verstappen’s girlfriend and daughter of three-time world champion Nelson Piquet, Kelly, also expressed her well wishes.

F1 Standings

