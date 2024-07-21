F1 to DROP global name in major switch

A major change has been announced in Formula 1 as a global name has been dropped from the sport.

The 2024 F1 season has been dramatic both on and off the track, with six different drivers taking race victories so far this year.

Furthermore, the 2025 driver market has been chaotic after Lewis Hamilton announced his switch to Ferrari, displacing their current driver Carlos Sainz.

Since then, a plethora of drivers have announced team switches, with new faces joining the F1 grid for 2025 and old ones most likely departing.

Lewis Hamilton will move to Ferrari in 2025

Rolex will step down as the official timepiece of F1 in 2025

Formula 1 reveals major sponsorship change

Alongside the changing driver market, F1 will also see another change for 2025, with Rolex dropped as the official timepiece of the series.

According to Coronet, French luxury goods company LVMH will replace Rolex as F1’s global partner, in a new contract that is reportedly worth around £120 million per year.

The LVMH Group owns around 75 luxury brands, including Dior, Hublot and Tag Heuer, with the latter already enjoying a partnership with Red Bull as their official timekeeper.

Rolex will leave the sport after partnering F1 for over a decade, with their reason for exiting unknown as of yet.

