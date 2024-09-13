Aston Martin boss hints Verstappen may follow Newey in SHOCK switch

A Formula 1 boss has left the door open for three-time world champion Max Verstappen to follow Adrian Newey to Aston Martin in the future.

Newey's transfer to the Silverstone-based outfit was confirmed last week, as the 65-year-old ended months of speculation following his decision to leave Red Bull.

The design genius, who has largely been credited for Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel's serial success at Red Bull, has signed a five-year contract with the team that are hoping to one day become world champions themselves.

Verstappen's future at Red Bull has also been called into question in recent months, with the Dutchman becoming increasingly frustrated by his team's declining performance.

Adrian Newey recently signed with Aston Martin

Max Verstappen has become increasingly frustrated at Red Bull

Verstappen move to Aston Martin on the cards?

Now, Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has suggested that the team's ability to bring in a star name like Newey may make them a more attractive prospect to the likes of Verstappen.

The team currently sit fifth in the constructors' championship, but harbour ambitions to one day challenge for championships, particularly once new regulations sweep into the sport in 2026.

"We are becoming more attractive in every respect, it is proof that this project can really achieve its goals," Krack told media at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

"The door is always open for him [Verstappen]. But I think it is for every team.

"It makes a difference, also in terms of self-confidence. Aston Martin is transforming into a team that is no longer an underdog. And that has an impact on the future staff, on sponsors and on drivers."

With Verstappen already displaying a strong bond with Newey throughout their dominant era at Red Bull, it is evident why this move could become increasingly attractive to the 26-year-old.

