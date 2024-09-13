Alonso gives BRUTAL two-word answer over McLaren team orders debate

Fernando Alonso has delivered a blunt assessment of McLaren’s handling of team orders during the Italian Grand Prix.

The two-time champion offered a terse response when asked whether the team should have enforced clearer strategies between their drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Alonso’s curt response comes amid growing questions about McLaren’s decision to let their drivers race freely, even as Norris battles for the drivers' championship.

The Italian Grand Prix saw McLaren's team orders—or lack thereof—come under the spotlight once again, as Piastri aggressively snatched the lead from pole-sitter Norris on the opening lap.

McLaren, keen to avoid intra-team conflict, quickly reminded both drivers of their internal rule to race fairly, particularly against each other.

Oscar Piastri leading Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris initially at Monza

McLaren's 'Papaya Rules'

While McLaren wrestled with internal management, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc executed a flawless strategy to claim victory, leaving McLaren without the win they had targeted.

McLaren’s hesitation in prioritising one driver over another has led to criticism, especially as Norris’ slim hopes for the drivers’ championship grow more precarious.

With Ferrari stealing the win and Piastri taking a bold approach on track, McLaren's decision to allow racing between their drivers has sparked debate over whether the team is inadvertently harming Norris' title ambitions.

Charles Leclerc won his second race of the season at the Italian Grand Prix

Sky Sports commentator Harry Benjamin was keen to get Alonso’s take on the situation, especially given the Spaniard’s history with team orders and his knowledge of McLaren team principal Andrea Stella.

"Fernando, I just wanted to get your opinion on the McLaren team orders saga that's currently going on at the moment.

"You yourself know very well team orders being enforced and not being enforced can be quite detrimental, losing out on titles. You also know Andrea Stella very well.

"Do you think McLaren should have introduced team orders and the backing of one driver over another sooner than they have apparently done so ahead of this weekend?" Benjamin asked.

Former McLaren driver Fernando Alonso isn't interested in 'Papaya Rules'

Alonso’s reply was characteristically blunt: "No idea."

McLaren’s stance on team orders, nicknamed the "papaya rules" after their iconic orange livery, has come under increased scrutiny, particularly following the Hungarian Grand Prix earlier this season, where questions were raised about whether their neutral approach was costing them valuable points.

At Monza, as Piastri and Norris raced head-to-head, McLaren’s reluctance to impose stricter orders was evident, leaving fans and commentators wondering if a more decisive strategy could have helped Norris, especially in the long run.

McLaren have been walking a fine line between encouraging fair racing and managing the ambitions of their two highly competitive drivers.

For Norris, who remains their best chance of championship success, the lack of firm team backing could prove costly as the season draws to a close.

As McLaren continue to refine their approach to team orders, the battle between Piastri and Norris will undoubtedly be watched closely.

Alonso’s dismissive response echoes the sentiments of many, and it remains to be seen if McLaren’s team order policy will be the Achilles’ heel that derails their 2024 campaign or not.

