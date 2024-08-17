F1 star BOMBARDED by hilarious puns as Cristiano Ronaldo comparison emerges
Formula 1 teams are clearly starting to lose their minds as the weeks without F1 action continue to tick by.
The sport is currently midway through its summer break, with no racing action until August 23 at Zandvoort for the beginning of the Dutch Grand Prix weekend.
Stars have been keeping themselves busy throughout August, with holidays and unusual activities alike blessing F1 fans' timelines.
Now, the Sauber-owned Stake F1 team have released a hilarious video featuring their drivers, Olivia Rodrigo and Cristiano Ronaldo.
F1 star's Cristiano Ronaldo comparison
Stake F1 will be rebranded into Audi ahead of the 2026 season, with one statement signing of Nico Hulkenberg already confirmed to be joining ahead of that takeover for 2025.
The team's two current drivers, Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas are both under the spotlight, with neither of their futures confirmed past the end of this season.
Despite this, both seem to be in pretty good spirits, with the pair appearing on Stake F1's official X account in a humorous video.
In the post, Bottas whittles off an impressive 10 puns in 22 seconds featuring his team-mate's name, with Olivia RodriZhou and Cristiano RonalZhou both getting laughs of approval.
Guanyu is clearly a big fan of footballing legend Ronaldo, giving off a big "SIUUU!" once the Portuguese forward's name was mentioned.
A special mention has to go out to "Don't Zhou breaking my heart," a classic piece of summer break nonsense for F1 fans to enjoy.
Big fan of Olivia RodriZHOU 🫶 pic.twitter.com/QnbztOHFCl— Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber (@stakef1team_ks) August 13, 2024
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep