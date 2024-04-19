Sky Pundit suggests F1 star ‘DETRIMENTAL’ to nation

A Formula 1 pundit has made a bold claim about Zhou Guanyu regarding how he represents his nation in the sport.

F1 returns to the Shanghai International Circuit this weekend for the first time since 2019, marking a significant moment not just for the sport, but for China itself.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Hamilton and Ferrari chief had meals together years before 2025 signing

The 2024 Chinese GP will see Zhou, the nation's first ever F1 driver, compete on home soil for the first time.

The young Chinese debuted with Alfa Romeo (now Stake F1) in 2022, but his rookie season proved challenging. He finished the year in 18th place, a position he repeated in 2023.

After four rounds of the current season, Zhou sits 16th in the drivers' standings, yet to score his first point.

Nonetheless, the 24-year-old will be hoping to turn the tide in front of a vociferous home support and secure his first point finish.

READ MORE: Hamilton makes STUNNING claim on F1 future amid Ferrari contract uncertainty

F1 returns to China after five-year hiatus

Zhou Guanyu is China's first F1 driver

Does Zhou deliver enough?

While China undoubtedly celebrates having its first F1 driver, the expectation for success may be high - too high for F1 pundit Craig Slater.

Speaking on the Sky F1 Podcast, Slater said: "The Zhou thing is curious, isn't it?

"Because some people have told me that maybe not too many business figures in China have gotten behind them.

"Maybe there's been a bit of a sense that China wants winners; it doesn't want athletes or sportspeople coming 12th or 13th on a regular basis.

"And maybe having someone like that is almost detrimental to the nation's interests, but I can't imagine that being the case."

READ MORE: Wolff 'p****' by Verstappen error as star makes Mercedes debut

Related