FIA boss HITS OUT at 'court of public opinion' after interference allegations

FIA boss Mohammed Ben Sulayem has insisted that he has 'nothing to hide' having been cleared of accusations that he interfered with the organisation of the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Ben Sulayem, who has been in the role since December 2021, had been accused of asking officials 'to find some concerns to prevent the FIA from certifying the [Las Vegas] circuit' before it hosted a grand prix for the first time last season, according to an internal FIA report.

The 62-year-old former rally driver was also cleared by the FIA Ethics Committee of influencing the results of the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

'I play by the rules'

Speaking after last weekend's Chinese Grand Prix, he insisted that the correct outcome had been reached.

"I wish it was only an accusation, but I was already convicted in the court of public opinion," Ben Sulayem told media including AFP.

"I have nothing to hide. I can stand tall and look you in the eyes and say I am a sportsman and I play by the rules. I'm proud of the work I've accomplished [since being elected president]."

The reasons behind why the United Arab Emirates national would have been looking to prevent the Las Vegas race from taking place remain unknown.

There have been a number of claims of ongoing tension in the sport between the FIA and American group, Liberty Media, who own the commercial rights to F1 and also organised the inaugural event in Las Vegas.

Ben Sulayem, however, maintained that there are no issues between himself and Formula One Management (FOM), and that the working relationship between the parties is positive.

"FOM is our partner," he said. "I don't have any problems. I just want to continue doing business with them."

