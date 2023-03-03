F1 Results Today: Bahrain GP 2023, Free Practice 2

close global

F1 News

The waiting is finally over, the 2023 F1 season is under way and we have results today.

Fernando Alonso proved that all the pre-season talk around Aston Martin was not purely hype as he topped the timesheets for Free Practice 2, ahead of world champion Max Verstappen.

Earlier in the day the veteran Spaniard had split the two Red Bulls, finishing behind Sergio Perez in the opening practice session with Verstappen in P3.

Bahrain GP 2023: Free Practice 2 Results

PosDriverTeamTime
1.Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1:30.907
2.Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.169
3.Sergio PerezRed Bull+0.171
4.Charles LeclercFerrari+0.460
5.Nico HulkenbergHaas+0.469
6.Lance StrollAston Martin+0.543
7.Pierre GaslyAlpine+0.568
8.Lewis HamiltonMercedes+0.636
9.Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.663
10.Zhou GuanyouAlfa Romeo+0.679
11.Esteban OconAlpine+0.701
12.Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo+0.886
13.George RussellMercedes+0.975
14.Carlos SainzFerrari+1.049
15.Oscar PiastriMcLaren+1.117
16.Kevin MagnussenHaas+1.203
17.Alex AlbonWilliams+1.533
18.Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri+1.618
19.Nyck de VriesAlphaTauri+1.698
20.Logan SargeantWilliams+1.842

Bahrain GP 2023: Free Practice 1 Results

Free Practice 1 took place earlier on Friday and here are the timesheets:

PosDriverTeamTime
1.Sergio PerezRed Bull1:32.758
2.Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.438
3.Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.617
4.Lando NorrisMcLaren+1.407
5.Charles LeclercFerrari+1.499
6.Lance StrollAston Martin+1.540
7.Kevin MagnussenHaas+1.644
8.Zhou GuanyouAlfa Romeo+1.817
9.Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo+1.931
10.Lewis HamiltonMercedes+2.159
11.George RussellMercedes+2.208
12.Oscar PiastriMcLaren+2.239
13.Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri+2.257
14.Nico HulkenbergHaas+2.285
15.Esteban OconAlpine+2.347
16.Nyck de VriesAlphaTauri+2.644
17.Pierre GaslyAlpine+2.697
18.Logan SargeantWilliams+2.991
19.Alex AlbonWilliams+3.260
20.Carlos SainzFerrari+3.314

What time is F1 practice today?

Free Practice 1 got under way at 1430 local time in Bahrain - that was 1130 UK, 1230 CET or 0630 Eastern Standard Time.

Free Practice 2 started at 1800 Bahrain time. That was 1500 UK, 1600 CET or 1000 EST.

Next up is Free Practice 3 on Saturday (March 4) with a local start time of 1430 (1130 UK, 1230 CET, 0630 EST).

What are the F1 standings now?

The first standings of the new 2023 season will be live on Sunday after the opening Bahrain Grand Prix in Sakhir.

Is Lewis Hamilton still racing in F1?

Indeed he is. The 38-year-old seven-time world champion makes another bid for a record eighth championship in the Mercedes W14 in 2023.

Who is the most successful F1 driver of all-time?

Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher hold the record for the most F1 World Drivers’ Championship titles with seven each. Hamilton holds the record for more Grand Prix victories with 103 while Schumacher is next on 91.

