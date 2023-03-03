F1 Results Today: Bahrain GP 2023, Free Practice 2
The waiting is finally over, the 2023 F1 season is under way and we have results today.
Fernando Alonso proved that all the pre-season talk around Aston Martin was not purely hype as he topped the timesheets for Free Practice 2, ahead of world champion Max Verstappen.
Earlier in the day the veteran Spaniard had split the two Red Bulls, finishing behind Sergio Perez in the opening practice session with Verstappen in P3.
Bahrain GP 2023: Free Practice 2 Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1.
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:30.907
|2.
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.169
|3.
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|+0.171
|4.
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.460
|5.
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|+0.469
|6.
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.543
|7.
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0.568
|8.
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0.636
|9.
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.663
|10.
|Zhou Guanyou
|Alfa Romeo
|+0.679
|11.
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+0.701
|12.
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|+0.886
|13.
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.975
|14.
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+1.049
|15.
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+1.117
|16.
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+1.203
|17.
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1.533
|18.
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|+1.618
|19.
|Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|+1.698
|20.
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|+1.842
Bahrain GP 2023: Free Practice 1 Results
Free Practice 1 took place earlier on Friday and here are the timesheets:
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1.
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1:32.758
|2.
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.438
|3.
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.617
|4.
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+1.407
|5.
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+1.499
|6.
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.540
|7.
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+1.644
|8.
|Zhou Guanyou
|Alfa Romeo
|+1.817
|9.
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|+1.931
|10.
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+2.159
|11.
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+2.208
|12.
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+2.239
|13.
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|+2.257
|14.
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|+2.285
|15.
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+2.347
|16.
|Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|+2.644
|17.
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+2.697
|18.
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|+2.991
|19.
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+3.260
|20.
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+3.314
What time is F1 practice today?Free Practice 1 got under way at 1430 local time in Bahrain - that was 1130 UK, 1230 CET or 0630 Eastern Standard Time.
Free Practice 2 started at 1800 Bahrain time. That was 1500 UK, 1600 CET or 1000 EST.
Next up is Free Practice 3 on Saturday (March 4) with a local start time of 1430 (1130 UK, 1230 CET, 0630 EST).
What are the F1 standings now?The first standings of the new 2023 season will be live on Sunday after the opening Bahrain Grand Prix in Sakhir.
Is Lewis Hamilton still racing in F1?Indeed he is. The 38-year-old seven-time world champion makes another bid for a record eighth championship in the Mercedes W14 in 2023.