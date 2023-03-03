F1 Results Today: Bahrain GP 2023, Free Practice 2

Stuart Hodge

The waiting is finally over, the 2023 F1 season is under way and we have results today.

Fernando Alonso proved that all the pre-season talk around Aston Martin was not purely hype as he topped the timesheets for Free Practice 2, ahead of world champion Max Verstappen.

Earlier in the day the veteran Spaniard had split the two Red Bulls, finishing behind Sergio Perez in the opening practice session with Verstappen in P3.

Bahrain GP 2023: Free Practice 2 Results

Bahrain GP 2023: Free Practice 1 Results

Free Practice 1 took place earlier on Friday and here are the timesheets:

Pos Driver Team Time 1. Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:32.758 2. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.438 3. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.617 4. Lando Norris McLaren +1.407 5. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1.499 6. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.540 7. Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.644 8. Zhou Guanyou Alfa Romeo +1.817 9. Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.931 10. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +2.159 11. George Russell Mercedes +2.208 12. Oscar Piastri McLaren +2.239 13. Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +2.257 14. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +2.285 15. Esteban Ocon Alpine +2.347 16. Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri +2.644 17. Pierre Gasly Alpine +2.697 18. Logan Sargeant Williams +2.991 19. Alex Albon Williams +3.260 20. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +3.314

What time is F1 practice today?

Free Practice 1 got under way at 1430 local time in Bahrain - that was 1130 UK, 1230 CET or 0630 Eastern Standard Time.

Free Practice 2 started at 1800 Bahrain time. That was 1500 UK, 1600 CET or 1000 EST.

Next up is Free Practice 3 on Saturday (March 4) with a local start time of 1430 (1130 UK, 1230 CET, 0630 EST).

What are the F1 standings now?

The first standings of the new 2023 season will be live on Sunday after the opening Bahrain Grand Prix in Sakhir.

Is Lewis Hamilton still racing in F1?

Indeed he is. The 38-year-old seven-time world champion makes another bid for a record eighth championship in the Mercedes W14 in 2023.

Who is the most successful F1 driver of all-time?

Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher hold the record for the most F1 World Drivers’ Championship titles with seven each. Hamilton holds the record for more Grand Prix victories with 103 while Schumacher is next on 91.