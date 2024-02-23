Netflix has revealed the episode titles for Drive to Survive season 6, promising a thrilling look into the 2023 Formula 1 season.

F1 has seen a meteoric rise in popularity, thanks in no small part to the hit Netflix series 'Drive to Survive.' With its dramatic, behind-the-scenes look at the lives and rivalries of drivers and teams, the series has hooked viewers around the globe, particularly in the United States.

And while F1 fans eagerly await the new season, Netflix dropped the episode titles for season 6, which releases on Friday, February 23, right on the heels of pre-season testing.

A friendly reminder that season 6 will be the last hurrah of our favourite foul-mouthed team principal, Guenther Steiner, after his shock departure ahead of the 2024 F1 season, so savour every F-bomb like a rare vintage!

And now, let's delve into the episode titles and the juicy storylines they hint at.

Drive to Survive season 6: Episode titles and the stories they unfold

Episode 1: Money Talks

"Lawrence Stroll will do whatever it takes for Aston Martin to become world champion. But his dreams could be over before the new season even starts."

Lawrence Stroll - Drive to Survive season 6

The season opener throws us straight into the high-stakes world of Aston Martin, where owner Lawrence Stroll's ambitious dreams for championship glory, with two-time world champion Fernando Alonso and his son Lance Stroll behind the wheel.

At the season opener in Bahrain, Alonso shocked the F1 world by securing a podium finish in third, while Stroll, fresh off a pre-season cycling accident that left him with injured hands, added to the shock by battling through the pain to finish a remarkable sixth.

Episode 2: Fall from Grace

"Hopes are high for Nyck de Vries as he takes his first shot at Formula 1. With the pressure mounting, he struggles to keep up the pace."

Nyck de Vries - Drive to Survive season 6

Nyck de Vries, the rookie driver filled with hope, faces immense pressure as he tries to prove his worth in his first F1 season with AlphaTauri (now Visa Cash App RB). However, his F1 dream hit a roadblock, and he was replaced by a more experienced driver mid-season.

Episode 3: Under Pressure

"McLaren has a lot to prove after last season. As star driver Lando Norris’ car lets him down yet again, he starts considering his options."

Lando Norris - Drive to Survive season 6

McLaren endured a rough 2022, finishing P5 in the constructors' championship with Lando Norris in P7 and Daniel Ricciardo in P11. But the start of the 2023 season hasn't been smooth either, with constant car issues testing the Brit's patience and loyalty.

Episode 4: The Last Chapter

"It’s a battle at the back between Haas and Williams. While one team sticks with tradition, the other’s ready to make bold new moves."

Guenther Steiner - Drive to Survive season 6

In a bold move aiming to shake off years of languishing at the back of the F1 grid, the iconic Williams team turned heads by poaching strategy director James Vowles from Mercedes. Vowles surely brings a wealth of winning experience to an outfit desperate to return to its glory days. But can his strategies outwit rival Gunther Steiner and his Haas team?

Episode 5: Civil War

"Alpine’s Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly have been competing since childhood. Can they overcome their rivalry now that they’re on the same team?"

When news first broke about Pierre Gasly replacing Fernando Alonso at Alpine, eyebrows were raised due to his rivalry with Esteban Ocon dating back to their childhood karting days. While close friendship seems unlikely, all eyes are glued to how these Frenchmen will navigate their on-track partnership at Alpine.

Episode 6: Leap of Faith

"Lewis Hamilton’s been loyal to Mercedes for 13 years. But winning comes first — and with his contract up for renewal, he has to make a tough decision."

Lewis Hamilton - Drive to Survive season 6

The iconic Lewis Hamilton-Mercedes partnership, forged in championship glory with six championships for the Brit and eight consecutive titles for the team, has hit a wall. Since the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP, Hamilton hasn't tasted victory, finishing a career-low sixth in the 2022 season - his first winless season for the first time in his career.

As 2023 unfolds with similar struggles, a crucial question arises: will Hamilton stay loyal to his team or seek championship glory elsewhere? We already know the answer...

Episode 7: C'est la Vie

"An investment from Hollywood stars piles pressure on Alpine’s management. Between frustrated drivers and disappointing results, something has to give."

Esteban Ocon and Ryan Reynolds - Drive to Survive season 6

Last June, Otro Capital, alongside celebrity-backed firms like Maximum Effort (led by Ryan Reynolds) and RedBird, invested 200 million euros for a 24% stake in Alpine Racing.

This high-profile deal, further bolstered by sports icons like Rory McIlroy, Anthony Joshua, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Juan Mata, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce joining in October, has placed Alpine under the spotlight.

Now the Hollywood investment heaps pressure on the team, as well as the surprise exit of team principal Otmar Szafnauer and sporting director Alan Permane.

Episode 8: Forza Ferrari

"In Italy, Ferrari is a religion. So when the team arrives in Monza, all eyes are on new principal Fred Vasseur to make fans’ prayers come true."

Carlos Sainz, Fred Vasseur and Charles Leclerc - Drive to Survive season 6

With new leadership at the helm in the form of Fred Vasseur, Ferrari will be chasing a win at their home race in Monza in front of the passionate Tifosi.

The iconic circuit has been a happy hunting ground for the Scuderia historically, boasting a record 19 wins. However, their last victory at Monza came in 2019 with Charles Leclerc behind the wheel.

Episode 9: Three's a Crowd

"Daniel Ricciardo is finally back on the circuit. But when an accident sends him to the sidelines yet again, a rookie reserve steps in to take his seat."

After McLaren surprisingly cut him loose with a year left on his contract, Daniel Ricciardo's F1 journey took a sharp turn. He accepted a reserve role at Red Bull for 2023, hoping to reclaim a race seat in 2024.

Daniel Ricciardo - Drive to Survive season 6

However, fate intervened when AlphaTauri's Nyck de Vries underperformed, giving Ricciardo a chance to return to the grid earlier than expected.

But just as he settled into his new seat, a practice crash in the Netherlands fractured his hand, forcing him to miss races and temporarily hand the wheel over to reserve driver Liam Lawson. This unexpected setback adds another twist to Ricciardo's already tumultuous F1 comeback.

Episode 10: Red or Black

"With the season nearing its end and the winner already assured, rivals Mercedes and Ferrari are locked in a fierce battle for second place."

Toto Wolff - Drive to Survive season 6

With Red Bull already crowned champions after having their most dominant season in F1 so far, the final episode focuses on the battle for second place, pitting fierce rivals Mercedes and Ferrari against each other until the very last moments of the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

