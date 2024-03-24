Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the dramatic 2024 Australian Grand Prix

Here's how to watch the highlights of the 2024 Australian Grand Prix on Channel 4 today FOR FREE!

F1 returned to the iconic Albert Park circuit in Melbourne for the 2024 Australian GP. Historically, this track has been a hotbed of drama, and this year was no exception.

The race started with a shocking twist, as championship leader Max Verstappen was forced out of the competition early on due to a mechanical failure, ending his nine-race winning streak and his chance to match his own record of 10 consecutive victories. But the drama didn't stop there! Lewis Hamilton's race was also short-lived, as he suffered from engine failure just moments later.

This unexpected turn of events means we have a new winner for the first time since the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix - and remarkably, it's Ferrari's Carlos Sainz who took the checkered flag in both races! This victory also marked Ferrari's first 1-2 finish of the season, with teammate Charles Leclerc coming in second.

Be sure to tune in to Channel 4 today to see the highlights of this action-packed race.

While Channel 4, the UK's free-to-air broadcaster, doesn't show all F1 grands prix live due to Sky Sports having exclusive rights, they bring you the next best thing: highlights of every single qualifying, sprint, and race throughout the season. And the best part? This coverage is completely free!

Channel 4 also broadcasts the prestigious British Grand Prix live each year, ensuring that UK fans can experience every thrilling moment of their home race.

Now, get ready to relive the drama from Melbourne as we delve into the details of today's Channel 4 F1 highlights programme.

What time is F1 on Channel 4 today?

The Channel 4 highlights for the 2024 Australian GP air today, Sunday, March 24, at 12:30pm UK time. The coverage lasts for 150 minutes, ensuring you can relive all the key moments from the race.

Channel 4's F1 Presenters

Taking you through the highlights from a truly unique location will be the dynamic trio of Steve Jones, Billy Monger, and Alice Powell. This time around, the team will be broadcasting live from the McLaren Technology Centre, the headquarters of the McLaren Group. This exclusive access will provide viewers with a glimpse into the inner workings of an F1 team during a race weekend.

Joining them will be nine-time F1 winner Mark Webber and TV presenter Ariana Bravo, offering insights straight from the heart of the Albert Park Circuit.

