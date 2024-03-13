Bahrain's Mumtalakat seeks exit: McLaren up for sale after mounting losses

After years of financial struggles, Bahrain's Mumtalakat is looking to sell its stake in the iconic British car manufacturer McLaren.

Bahrain's Mumtalakat, the sovereign wealth fund holding a controlling stake in McLaren Group, has reportedly hired Wall Street bankers to find a new buyer following an order from Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

This move comes after McLaren was forced to rely heavily on financial backing from Mumtalakat to stay afloat in the wake of the pandemic and ongoing financial struggles.

The decision to explore a sale follows months after shareholders approved a complete recapitalisation of McLaren. This involved converting 20 per cent of existing equity into new contracts, leaving Mumtalakat as the sole shareholder.

Mumtalakat's ownership journey with McLaren has seen them step in to support the company financially on multiple occasions. In 2020, they financed a £300 million emergency cash infusion to combat pandemic-related financial woes. They further bolstered the company's finances in 2021 through a £1 billion fundraising effort that included a headquarters sale-and-leaseback, a partial sale of the heritage car collection, and a co-investment from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

Mumtalakat later bought out shares and warrants in McLaren worth £400 million ($508.92 million) from both the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Ares Management, solidifying their control over McLaren.

However, mounting losses for the carmaker – which more than doubled to £349 million in 2022 compared to the previous year – appear to have strained Mumtalakat's patience.

Now Bahrain's fund reportedly hired Wall Street giant JP Morgan to find a buyer after injecting £1.5 billion into McLaren over the past four years alone.

Potential McLaren new owners

According to the Sunday Times, JP Morgan's remit is to find a 'strategic partner' with expertise in the manufacturing of electric vehicles, reflecting McLaren's shift towards electrification. This partner is expected to initially acquire a minority stake with the potential to increase it over time, potentially leaving Mumtalakat with a remaining minority interest.

Sources close to McLaren suggest discussions are still in their early stages and various options are on the table. Potential partners extend beyond traditional car manufacturers, and the final outcome might not even involve an equity sale.

Intriguingly, Middle Eastern sources claim JP Morgan has been specifically instructed by Mumtalakat to find Chinese buyers after the acquisition of stakes in other luxury car brands, such as Lotus.

Mumtalakat Holding Company

Mumtalakat is a sovereign wealth fund established by Royal Decree in 2006, owned wholly by the Bahraini government.

The name Mumtalakat, meaning "assets" or "possessions" in Arabic, reflects the company's goal of managing a diverse portfolio of non-oil and gas assets across local, regional, and international markets to grow the wealth of the country.

Under the leadership of HE Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, the Minister of Finance and National Economy and the Chairman of the Board of Directors, and HE Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, the CEO, among others on the board, Mumtalakat aims to contribute to the economic diversification and sustainable development of the Kingdom, as well as maintaining a portfolio of investments across various sectors.

Mumtalakat investments span healthcare, education, automotive, real estate, tourism, aviation, telecommunications, media & technology in disparate geographies.

The company manages a diverse portfolio of over 50 companies with majority stakes in strategic Bahraini companies, accounting for 18% of the Kingdom's GDP, and supporting more than 12,000 jobs locally.

Some of the notable companies in Mumtalakat's portfolio include Bahrain International Circuit, which hosts the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix, as well as Bahrain International Golf Course Company, Radio Bahrain, Aluminium Bahrain, Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company, Bahrain Telecommunications Company, Envirogen Group, FAI Aviation Group, Gulf Cryo, Gulf Hotel Group, and National Bank of Bahrain.

Over the years, Mumtalakat has contributed significantly to the national budget, totalling BD100 million ($265.3 million) between 2017 and 2021.

