Brundle SNUBBED by soccer star in first 2024 gridwalk

Martin Brundle's famous gridwalk was in mid-season form at the Bahrain Grand Prix, immediately descending into mild chaos.

The legendary driver turned broadcaster has walked the grid for impromptu interviews for decades, with brilliant - and sometimes disastrous - results.

His expert analysis and ability to hold his own in interviews with huge stars inside and outside of F1 has made him a much-loved part of F1 race weekends.

Brundle's pre-race ambles down the grid have often featured some rather awkward moments, including when the likes of Cara Delevingne and Machine Gun Kelly rudely dismissed Brundle.

While former footballer Patrice Evra seemed very happy to see Brundle at the start of the Bahrain GP, the Frenchman had other personnel on his mind.

Martin Brundle's gridwalks have become synonymous with F1 coverage

Max Verstappen claimed victory in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix

Neymar and Evra bromance on show

Evra decided to cut short his interview with Brundle in order to embrace his 'brother' Neymar Junior, who had previously been seen chatting with three-time world champion Max Verstappen.

In typical Brundle fashion, the former racing driver was not going to wait around for Evra to finish his conversation with Neymar, and instead opted to continue on down the grid, looking for other stars to interview.

This may have been the first Brundle grid walk mishap of the season, but we all know it's certainly not going to be his last.

