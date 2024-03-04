Horner bullish over Red Bull future despite investigation saga

Christian Horner has insisted that he will still be performing all of his Red Bull duties when the team roll into Saudi Arabia next week.

The Red Bull team principal was accused of 'inappropriate behaviour' by a female employee last month and, although an internal investigation cleared him of wrongdoing last week, the saga has continued.

Despite Red Bull's decision to exonerate Horner, the issue has proven a talking point in the paddock and after a dominant race by Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, Horner was asked about the unity in the team.

Speaking to Sky, he was asked if the team was united off track. Horner said in response: "Yes absolutely. We are a very strong team. We have got tremendous support, tremendous partners and great shareholders behind us as well. You don't achieve this kind of result by not being united."

When asked if he would manage to hold onto his senior position with the team, Horner said: "Yes, absolutely. I wouldn't be here otherwise."

Christian Horner has said there is unity at Red Bull

'Aggressive evolution' of Red Bull car

Horner also praised Red Bull's technical prowess and progress when it comes to car development, saying that the RB20 represents an 'aggressive' evolution of the RB19.

He said: "The perfect start and a very dominant race. I have to say a big thank you to all the men and women back at Milton Keynes who have worked so hard over the winter.

"It's testimony to all that hard work that goes on behind the scenes. A great team performance to get that one-two finish and maximum points today."

The RB20 is an 'aggressive evolution' of the RB19

He added: "You can see it's an aggressive evolution. The whole team have done a wonderful job.

"They haven't rested on their laurels. They have pushed hard and pushed the boundaries."

