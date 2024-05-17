close global

F1 Practice Today: Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

Find out all the details for the 2024 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix practice sessions, including start times and how to watch in your region.

F1 heads to Europe this weekend for the seventh round of the 2024 season, with the Emilia-Romagna GP taking centre stage at the iconic Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit.

The return to Imola comes after last year's race was called off due to heavy flooding that ravaged the region.

This weekend also marks a shift back to the traditional format after the last two grands prix in China and Miami hosted sprint races. We will have two practice sessions on Friday, followed by a third on Saturday leading into the crucial qualifying session.

So far, this season has seen two non-Red Bull drivers clinch victories, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz breaking Red Bull's early dominance with a thrilling win in Australia, while McLaren's Lando Norris stunned the world with a sensational maiden win last race in Miami.

Now all eyes will be on whether the upgrades teams bring to Italy are enough to bridge the gap to championship leaders Red Bull and Max Verstappen.

READ MORE: F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Imola

Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, May 17, 2024

The first practice session in Imola kicks off today at 1:30pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (CEST): 1:30pm Friday
UK time: 12:30pm Friday
United States (EDT): 7:30am Friday
United States (CDT): 6:30am Friday
United States (PDT): 4:30am Friday
Australia (Melbourne): 9:30pm Friday
South Africa: 1:30pm Friday

Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix FP2 - Friday, May 17, 2024

Local time (CEST): 5pm Friday
UK time: 4pm Friday
United States (EDT): 11am Friday
United States (CDT): 10am Friday
United States (PDT): 8am Friday
Australia (Melbourne): 1am Saturday
South Africa: 5pm Friday

Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix FP3 - Saturday, May 18, 2024

Local time (CEST): 12:30pm Saturday
UK time: 11:30am Saturday
United States (EDT): 6:30am Saturday
United States (CDT): 5:30am Saturday
United States (PDT): 3:30am Saturday
Australia (Melbourne): 8:30pm Saturday
South Africa: 12:30pm Saturday

How to watch the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix live on TV today

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports
Italy: Sky Italia
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: F1 Miami Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today

