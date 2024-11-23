Ricciardo teases F1 fans in Las Vegas with EXCITING announcement

Axed Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has teased fans attending the Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend with a very exciting announcement.

Much to the disappointment of many, Ricciardo lost his seat on the F1 grid back in September when Visa Cash App RB and Red Bull decided they had seen enough of the fan-favourite.

Despite his vast experience, Ricciardo had struggled for form since his return to the team during the 2023 season, and in 2024, more often than not, team-mate Yuki Tsunoda was getting on top of him.

As a result, Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson was promoted to the VCARB seat for the remainder of 2024, looking to impress and secure his own future in the sport.

Daniel Ricciardo was replaced by VCARB in September

Ricciardo failed to impress at VCARB in 2024

Ricciardo makes exciting announcement

Since his departure from the grid, Ricciardo has not yet returned to the F1 paddock, taking some much-needed downtime away from the sport.

Not too long ago, for example, the popular Australian shared pictures from a weekend in Buffalo, New York, where he attended an NFL match and watched his friend and Quarterback Josh Allen play for the Buffalo Bills.

On top of that, last week, Ricciardo was also spotted at the Supercross de Paris, in Paris, France, supporting his friend and motocross rider Hunter Lawrence.

Ricciardo promoting the new line of his merchandise brand Enchante

Away from sports, Ricciardo also has his Enchante merchandise line to keep him busy. However, it appears the Aussie racer is using this as an avenue to keep close to F1 and his fans.

Enchante held a pop-up store in Austin, Texas to coincide with the United States Grand Prix back in October fresh off the back of his F1 sacking, and now, Ricciardo's brand are doing the same in Las Vegas this weekend.

Just days after Ricciardo dropped the stunning new Enchante motorsport collection, the brand revealed via their Instagram story that there is currently another pop-up happening in Las Vegas this weekend, running until the 23rd of November and coinciding with the 2024 Las Vegas GP.

The pop-up store is taking place from 12pm until 10pm local time in Vegas, at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, located at The Pool Shop, Boulevard Tower, Level 4.

If the prospect of picking up Ricciardo's merchandise wasn't enough, the Aussie and his brand are also teasing fans in with a 25 per cent discount for those checking out with Cash App Pay, the sponsor of Ricciardo's former team.

Whilst fans eagerly await news on Ricciardo's future, those wanting to support the star can at least continue to do so via his merchandise.

