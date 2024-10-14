Ricciardo's SURPRISE US Grand Prix return revealed
Ricciardo's SURPRISE US Grand Prix return revealed
Daniel Ricciardo is set to make a return to the US Grand Prix via his clothing line Enchanté following his axing from F1.
The Aussie star was sacked by Visa Cash App RB after a disastrous Singapore GP, and has been replaced for the remainder of the season by Liam Lawson.
READ MORE: Hendrick Motorsports release statement following SHOCK disqualification at the Roval
READ MORE: Ricciardo set for surprise return to US after stunning offer
Ricciardo's exit comes before the US GP, where he has asserted himself as a popular and charismatic figure in the paddock over the years.
The 35-year-old famously rode into the paddock on a horse in 2022, sporting full cowboy gear and has embraced his Texan side in Austin on multiple occasions.
Will Daniel Ricciardo return to F1?
Circuit of the Americas promoter Bobby Epstein is also keen to see the charismatic Aussie return to the paddock, but there has been no confirmation that Ricciardo will attend.
The racing is not the only part of the weekend Ricciardo will be missing out on, as F1 paddock photographer Kym Illman reported that the Australian was initially set to be honoured by the city of Austin during this year's US Grand Prix.
“It was planned for Daniel Ricciardo to be honoured by the city of Austin with the 'Keys to the City' during next weekend's US GP,” Illman wrote on X.
However, Illman confirmed that the honour has since been withdrawn, writing: “NO AUSTIN CITY KEYS FOR DANIEL.”
While the uncertainty surrounding his F1 future looms large, the return of Ricciardo’s clothing line to Austin offers a silver lining for his supporters.
READ MORE: Verstappen speaks out on move to IndyCar
According to the official Enchanté website, a pop-up store was expected in Austin displaying a new range that stated it was 'coming back to Austin' for the US GP race weekend.
The pop-up store will give fans a chance to engage with the Ricciardo brand even if the driver himself is absent from the festivities.
As the F1 paddock gathers in Austin, questions remain over whether Ricciardo will be able to make a full return to the grid next season or whether his future lies elsewhere.
For now, fans can take solace in seeing his fashion line make its own return to the US GP, even as the driver’s fate remains unclear.
READ MORE: Ricciardo exit puts $35 MILLION Red Bull deal in jeopardy
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Steiner BLASTS conduct of 'CHEAP' Gene Haas
- 2 uur geleden
Hamlin delivers DAMNING verdict over Bowman's disqualification
- 3 uur geleden
Red Bull boss delivers decisive verdict on 2026 SIGNING
- Today 03:00
NASCAR star 'destroyed' after CLASH with boss
- Today 02:00
Verstappen issues OFFICIAL update after taking legal action
- Today 01:00
Jordan celebrates after MAJOR 23XI Racing breakthrough
- Yesterday 23:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec