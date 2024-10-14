Ricciardo's SURPRISE US Grand Prix return revealed

Daniel Ricciardo is set to make a return to the US Grand Prix via his clothing line Enchanté following his axing from F1.

The Aussie star was sacked by Visa Cash App RB after a disastrous Singapore GP, and has been replaced for the remainder of the season by Liam Lawson.

Ricciardo's exit comes before the US GP, where he has asserted himself as a popular and charismatic figure in the paddock over the years.

The 35-year-old famously rode into the paddock on a horse in 2022, sporting full cowboy gear and has embraced his Texan side in Austin on multiple occasions.

Daniel Ricciardo has embraced the Texan character of the US Grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo was axed from RB after the Singapore GP

Will Daniel Ricciardo return to F1?

Circuit of the Americas promoter Bobby Epstein is also keen to see the charismatic Aussie return to the paddock, but there has been no confirmation that Ricciardo will attend.

The racing is not the only part of the weekend Ricciardo will be missing out on, as F1 paddock photographer Kym Illman reported that the Australian was initially set to be honoured by the city of Austin during this year's US Grand Prix.

“It was planned for Daniel Ricciardo to be honoured by the city of Austin with the 'Keys to the City' during next weekend's US GP,” Illman wrote on X.

However, Illman confirmed that the honour has since been withdrawn, writing: “NO AUSTIN CITY KEYS FOR DANIEL.”

While the uncertainty surrounding his F1 future looms large, the return of Ricciardo’s clothing line to Austin offers a silver lining for his supporters.

According to the official Enchanté website, a pop-up store was expected in Austin displaying a new range that stated it was 'coming back to Austin' for the US GP race weekend.

The pop-up store will give fans a chance to engage with the Ricciardo brand even if the driver himself is absent from the festivities.

As the F1 paddock gathers in Austin, questions remain over whether Ricciardo will be able to make a full return to the grid next season or whether his future lies elsewhere.

For now, fans can take solace in seeing his fashion line make its own return to the US GP, even as the driver’s fate remains unclear.

