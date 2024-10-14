Verstappen speaks out on move to IndyCar
Max Verstappen has discussed the possibility of a move to a rival series, with his Formula 1 future constantly in question.
The Dutchman has been non-committal over his future in the sport for some time, and has now been asked whether he'd consider one of the two major series in the US.
In addition to their off-track issues, Red Bull’s performance has declined drastically throughout the season, leaving Verstappen frustrated as Lando Norris closes in for the drivers' title.
Red Bull’s lack of performance has only increased speculation that Verstappen may look elsewhere come 2026, with Mercedes and Aston Martin tipped as two potential destinations for the Dutchman.
Where will Max Verstappen race in 2026?
Following the departure of Lewis Hamilton from the team, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff courted Verstappen for the 2025 drive, and has not closed the door on him joining in 2026.
Aston Martin have also emerged as a contender for Verstappen’s signature in the future, especially since Adrian Newey left Red Bull and has signed for the legendary British racing team.
However, in a recent interview on Pirelli’s Box Box Box vodcast, Verstappen ruled out making a radical career change, this time in regards to a rival motorsport series.
When asked what he thought about racing on oval tracks, typically raced in American series IndyCar and NASCAR, Verstappen revealed that he had no intentions of joining the racing series.
“In an F1 car? No. it’s not for me,” he said.
“I like to do it for fun online, but not in real life. Indy, NASCAR.. I like to watch it, not to drive it myself.”
