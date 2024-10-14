Ricciardo set for surprise return to US after stunning offer
Daniel Ricciardo won't be heading to Austin this weekend for the US Grand Prix, but looks likely to return to the city sooner rather than later.
The Australian was cut loose by Red Bull after the Singapore Grand Prix last month, after a string of disappointing performances for junior team VCARB.
With rival teams such as Mercedes and Haas investing in the youth of Kimi Antonelli and Ollie Bearman, Red Bull seized the opportunity to place their reserve driver Liam Lawson in the underperforming Ricciardo’s seat for the six remaining races.
However, Lawson will have to comprehensively beat team-mate Yuki Tsunoda if he wants any chance of being promoted to Red Bull and replacing Sergio Perez.
Will Daniel Ricciardo race in F1 again?
Whilst Singapore may be the last time we see Ricciardo racing on the F1 grid, he could make a return to the scene of some of his best moments after receiving a unique offer.
The Aussie star has been responsible for some iconic US Grand Prix moments, including riding into the paddock on a horse in 2022, with circuit promoter Bobby Epstein keen for him to make an appearance this year.
According to F1 paddock photographer, Kym Illman, Ricciardo was set to be honoured by being offered the keys to the city of Austin during the US Grand Prix weekend this year.
“NO AUSTIN CITY KEYS FOR DANIEL,” the photographer wrote on X.
“It was planned for Daniel Ricciardo to be honoured by the city of Austin with the "Keys to the City" during next weekend's US GP.
“However, given the Aussie driver was relieved of his driving duties by VCarb after the last race, he will almost certainly not be in attendance at COTA.
“The organisers of the event know only too well how big a drawcard Daniel was for Austin but I understand at some point down the track, the city will make good with the offer and present him with the ceremonial keys to Austin.”
