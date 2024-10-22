FIA reveal Norris penalty LENIENCY in official statement
FIA reveal Norris penalty LENIENCY in official statement
The FIA have revealed via an official statement that they afforded Lando Norris leniency in his battle against Max Verstappen at the United States Grand Prix.
As the two rivals fought for the final spot on the podium during the closing stages of the race, Norris received a penalty for a controversial incident.
Charles Leclerc produced an impeccable drive having taken the lead on the opening corner to ease home in first place, while his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz helped secure the Italian outfit's first one-two at the US GP since 2006.
However, while the Scuderia duo were coasting out in front, all eyes were glued to the drama happening behind.
Did Lando Norris deserve his penalty at the US GP?
After a thrilling wheel-to-wheel battle played out over eight dramatic laps, Norris attempted to get past his Red Bull counterpart on the outside of Turn 12.
Determined to defend his position, Verstappen held his inside line, resulting in both cars veering off track on the exit before Norris emerged in front.
The defending champion took to team radio just seconds later to complain about the move, in stark contrast to those within McLaren who felt their man was left with no option.
After reviewing the incident, the FIA deemed Norris had gained an unfair advantage and slapped the Brit with a five-second penalty.
Unable to build up enough of an advantage having passed the Dutchman, the punishment resulted in the the duo swapping positions following the chequered flag.
That, coupled with Verstappen's sprint race triumph on Saturday, ensured his lead over Norris was extended to 57 points with just five races remaining.
Yet it could have been even worse for the 24-year-old, who would have finished in fifth behind team-mate Oscar Piastri had the FIA opted to impose a 10-second penalty, as recommended in the guidelines.
However, a statement released by the organisation explained why they deemed the punishment to be sufficient.
It read: "Car 4 [Norris)] was overtaking Car 1 [Verstappen] on the outside, but was not level with Car 1 at the apex. Therefore under the Driving Standards Guidelines, Car 4 had lost the “right” to the corner.
"Accordingly as Car 4 left the track and returned in front of Car 1, it is deemed to be a case of leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage.
"A 5 second penalty is imposed instead of the 10 second penalty recommended in the guidelines because having committed to the overtaking move on the outside the driver of Car 4 had little alternative other than to leave the track because of the proximity of Car 1 which had also left the track."
