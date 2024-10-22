Late US GP change ANNOUNCED following FIA discussions

Following discussions with the FIA a late change to the United States Grand Prix has been revealed.

Whilst it was Ferrari who claimed an impressive one-two, it was the battle between championship rivals Max Verstappen and Lando Norris that made the headlines.

McLaren started the race on pole position with Norris, but the 24-year-old lost his lead almost immediately with Verstappen and both scarlet Ferraris charging on ahead of him.

Charles Leclerc proceeded to lead the pack for the rest of the race in Austin with Norris unable to progress up the order until passing Verstappen on the 52nd lap, a move which led to the FIA handing Norris a five-second penalty with both drivers having left the track.

Uproar over the lack of consistency from the FIA throughout the grand prix was a hot topic post-race, with McLaren's team principal and CEO both calling for change.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris fought hard to make it onto the podium at COTA

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz secured a one-two for Ferrari

Pirelli reveal US GP trophy issue

Despite Norris fighting hard to make it onto the podium, it was Verstappen who joined the Ferrari duo on the steps in Austin, the Scuderia now just eight points behind Red Bull in the constructors' standings.

Eagle-eyed viewers at home may have noticed something else was missing from the podium celebrations however, after the US GP had hyped up their 'Heroo' concept trophies ahead of the race weekend.

Pirelli have now confirmed to Motorsport.com that the trophies that were set to be presented to the top three drivers after the race had actually been scrapped at the last minute due to the design bearing a resemblance to the brand Bearbrick.

Bearbrick produce collectible toys in the shape of a bear's head, much like the planned trophies for the US GP but after being made aware of the 'potential similarities' and having discussed with the FIA, Pirelli pulled the design, instead handing over spare silverware and Pirelli tyres.

