Hendrick Motorsports release statement following SHOCK disqualification at the Roval

Hendrick Motorsports have released a statement following the shock disqualification of Alex Bowman at the Bank of America Roval 400.

The driver of the #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, was set to progress into the Round of 8 of the NASCAR playoffs, however Bowman’s car failed a post-race inspection and was found to be underweight.

Bowman was subsequently disqualified, which has had disastrous implications on his 2024 championship chances and will not progress further in the playoffs.

As a result of Bowman’s disqualification, two-time NASCAR Cup champion Joey Logano has made it to the next round, whose position balanced precariously on the bubble before the decision.

Alex Bowman has been disqualified and will not progress in the playoffs

Can Alex Bowman and Hendrick Motorsports appeal?

The Hendrick Motorsports team enjoyed a race of mixed fortunes, with Kyle Larson achieving The Roval 400 victory and advancing to the next round of the playoffs as the favorite for the title.

Larson’s victory at the Charlotte Motor Speedway marks his sixth of the season, beating his nearest title contender Christopher Bell by 1.511 seconds.

However, the team will still have to decide whether they want to appeal Bowman’s disqualification, and have released an official statement following the incident at The Roval.

Kyle Larson and William Byron have progressed to the Round of 8

“We are working to understand the issue and will make a decision Monday about whether to submit an appeal,” Hendrick Motorsports wrote on social media.

NASCAR heads to Las Vegas this weekend for the first Round of 8 race, with three Hendrick Motorsports drivers remaining in the playoffs including Larson, William Byron and Chase Elliott.

