NASCAR fans RAGE as Cup Series qualifying CUT from TV

NASCAR fans have been left furious this afternoon with Cup Series qualifying not being broadcast live on television.

The playoffs hit Kansas City this weekend, with the round of 12 getting underway at Kansas Speedway in the Hollywood Casino 400.

The 267-lap main event is set to take place on Sunday and is being broadcast on the USA Network. However, those hoping to catch qualifying action this afternoon, and indeed the Xfinity Series, have been left furious.

That's because neither practice nor qualifying for the Xfinity Series or Cup Series was or is being broadcast on television, with the channel instead showing soccer coverage.

NASCAR hits Kansas City this weekend

Is NASCAR qualifying on TV today?

Given we are now at the crunch end of the season and the playoffs are well underway, this feels like a bizarre choice. Instead, fans are forced to watch the action on the NBC Sports App, where it is being streamed.

Not everybody has access to this platform, however, and some fans have been left angry because of this.

One X user even claimed it is why the networks ratings are down:

Another fan admitted that they were confused trying to find coverage of the race on TV, claiming that NASCAR makes things too complicated:

Other fans, meanwhile, name-dropped FOX Sports and argued that their previous coverage of the series was better:

Finally, others expressed unhappiness at having to watch on an app rather than the television, with it deemed to be an all-round worse experience:

Fortunately, tomorrow's race is being broadcast. However, today's frustration remains in any case.

With that said, you can find the result from qualifying today, here.

