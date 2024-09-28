NASCAR fans RAGE as Cup Series qualifying CUT from TV
NASCAR fans RAGE as Cup Series qualifying CUT from TV
NASCAR fans have been left furious this afternoon with Cup Series qualifying not being broadcast live on television.
The playoffs hit Kansas City this weekend, with the round of 12 getting underway at Kansas Speedway in the Hollywood Casino 400.
NASCAR RESULTS: Hollywood Casino 400 start order as star continues DOMINANCE at Kansas Speedway
The 267-lap main event is set to take place on Sunday and is being broadcast on the USA Network. However, those hoping to catch qualifying action this afternoon, and indeed the Xfinity Series, have been left furious.
That's because neither practice nor qualifying for the Xfinity Series or Cup Series was or is being broadcast on television, with the channel instead showing soccer coverage.
READ MORE: Busch calls for NASCAR change that spectators will love
Is NASCAR qualifying on TV today?
Given we are now at the crunch end of the season and the playoffs are well underway, this feels like a bizarre choice. Instead, fans are forced to watch the action on the NBC Sports App, where it is being streamed.
Not everybody has access to this platform, however, and some fans have been left angry because of this.
One X user even claimed it is why the networks ratings are down:
And again since the USA network took over nascar coverage I go to watch qualifying and its showing soccer. And they wonder why ratings are down..— Adam W Graybeal (@Graybeal_76) September 28, 2024
Another fan admitted that they were confused trying to find coverage of the race on TV, claiming that NASCAR makes things too complicated:
@nascar Been a nascar fan 30+yrs & never been so confused tryin to figure out how to watch CUP prac & qual & @NASCAR_Xfinity race. Can’t keep track. NASCAR makes things too complicated. Points, finishing races w/out 45 mins of caution & now watchin on TV is even a pain. Bummer.— Jason Burnett (@JDBurnett74) September 28, 2024
Other fans, meanwhile, name-dropped FOX Sports and argued that their previous coverage of the series was better:
Hey NASCAR you’re going down the tubes!! No qualifying on tv at least fox would show it!! I’m about done with you!!!— Dave vasko (@DVasko) September 28, 2024
Sadly, I can't find qualifying anywhere on TV. WTH is that all about. It was better when @FOXSports had @NASCAR over that useless @NBCSports— Robert Passarelli (@CirrusCapo) September 28, 2024
Finally, others expressed unhappiness at having to watch on an app rather than the television, with it deemed to be an all-round worse experience:
@NASCAR I cannot believe that it’s the PLAYOFFS and we aren’t getting tv coverage of Xfinity…and have to go to NBCSports App for Cup qualifying? This is crazy. @SpotterBrett @FreddieKraft— Hayden Wirtz (@hayde10) September 28, 2024
I bought a big screen tv and you want me to watch on 5 inches— Don Vito (@Vito_Sabbatino) September 28, 2024
Fortunately, tomorrow's race is being broadcast. However, today's frustration remains in any case.
With that said, you can find the result from qualifying today, here.
READ MORE: NASCAR star reveals HUGE perk of driving for Jordan-owned team
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Deebo Samuel showcases INSANE skill as NFL star lives F1 fantasy
- 20 minutes ago
Ricciardo told he 'deserved better' after CRUEL ending to F1 career
- 1 uur geleden
Ricciardo F1 replacement set to be PENALIZED
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Hollywood Casino 400 start order as star continues DOMINANCE at Kansas Speedway
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR fans RAGE as Cup Series qualifying CUT from TV
- 3 uur geleden
Ricciardo NFL 'brother' pays classy tribute to Aussie star after F1 departure
- Yesterday 18:55
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov