Ferrari BOOSTED by key development ahead of pre-season testing

Cal Gaunt

Thursday 11 January 2024 10:57

Ferrari's preparations for the 2024 F1 season have seen encouraging signs on the simulator, where their car reportedly demonstrated a noteworthy improvement, achieving an average gain of seven-tenths in lap times.

However, despite this positive development, there remains a sense of dissatisfaction within the team, and team principal Frederic Vasseur acknowledges the ongoing challenge posed by Red Bull's potential dominance.

According to reports from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Ferrari's behind-the-scenes testing has shown progress, but it falls short of being deemed "sensational".

Signs of optimism at Ferrari

Frederic Vasseur has been frank about the challenge of catching Red Bull

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will hope they can turn positive simulator laps into race wins

The report suggests that, on average, Ferrari has gained seven-tenths in simulator laps, but they are aware that other teams have also made strides, with some reportedly improving by half a second.

The team, while optimistic about their simulator performance, remains realistic about the competition they face, particularly from Red Bull. Adrian Newey's early focus on the 2024 Red Bull car has put Ferrari and other teams on the back foot, as they strive to close the performance gap.

As Ferrari eyes a competitive edge for the upcoming season, they rely on their talented drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, to translate the promising simulator results into tangible success on the track. The team is aware of Leclerc's impressive skills but acknowledges that car performance plays a crucial role in race outcomes.

Carlos Sainz's future with Ferrari seems uncertain, and his continued presence may hinge on the team's performance this season. The hope is that the progress seen in the simulator translates into a competitive car for 2024, allowing Ferrari to build on their solitary race win from the previous season.

READ MORE: Sainz admits Verstappen FEAR and delivers damning Ferrari verdict