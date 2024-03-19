Former F1 boss makes SHOCKING Verstappen declaration

A former Formula 1 team principal has made a stunning claim regarding Max Verstappen's dominance in the sport.

Verstappen has claimed three consecutive world championship titles, and has started 2024 in ominous style after a record-breaking year in 2023.

His two victories to open this season mean that the Dutchman has now won 19 of the last 20 races, taking him up to third in the all-time list of F1 race winners.

While little resistance has been provided by Red Bull's challengers to begin the season, there is hope that some sort of performance can be found by the likes of McLaren, Ferrari, Mercedes or Aston Martin over the course of a mammoth season.

The 24-race calendar represents the longest season in F1 history, and provides opportunities for teams to close the performance gap to the world champions.

Max Verstappen has won 19 of the last 20 races

Max Verstappen has won both races in 2024

Verstappen's dominance to end?

Now Luis Perez-Sala, who drove in F1 in 1988 and 1989 before acting as team principal of the HRT team in 2012, has said that he doesn't think Verstappen's dominance will last throughout the season, and that the first two races may not be representative of the season as a whole.

“It is true that he is a superb rider at the driving level and very powerful at the mental level, but each circuit has its own peculiar characteristics and there will be a moment of weakness for him," he told AS.

“I don’t think the whole year will be a bed of roses and the rivals will keep pushing. Ferrari and Mercedes have taken a major step forward and McLaren is not far behind. I hope there will be a battle, I don’t think it’s a tyranny of victories like last season.”

