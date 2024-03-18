Verstappen 'doesn't like' AWKWARD Red Bull Horner questions

Max Verstappen's father - former Formula 1 driver Jos Verstappen - has spoken about the toll that recent events at Red Bull have had on his son.

Three-time world champion Verstappen has started the 2024 season in ominous fashion, claiming the opening two race victories of the year with ease.

Red Bull have clearly provided the Dutchman with another brilliant car, following the phenomenal exploits of the record-breaking RB19.

Despite this, speculation surrounding the team in recent weeks has threatened to destabilise the Milton Keynes-based outfit's championship defence, with multiple key figures' futures up in the air, including their star driver.

Verstappen senior recently revealed infighting within the team following an internal investigation into the conduct of Christian Horner, who was cleared of any wrongdoing after allegations of inappropriate behaviour were levelled against him.

Christian Horner has been under fire of late

Jos Verstappen and Christian Horner's relationship has deteriorated

Horner saga continues

Since then, Helmut Marko, Adrian Newey and three-time world champion Verstappen have all had to field questions surrounding their future within the team, while the Horner saga rumbles on.

The female employee who launched the allegations against Horner has appealed the result of the internal investigation, as well as lodging a complaint with the FIA about the 50-year-old's behaviour.

“It’s part of it, but it’s also necessary to calm down,” Verstappen senior told Sporza about the furore surrounding the team in recent weeks.

“It is necessary to regain calm in the team, but given the circumstances it will take some time, I think.

“I can’t say much about it. Hopefully they can concentrate on racing again soon, because that’s what it’s all about.

“The important thing is that he [Max] keeps winning, whatever he does. The car is running very well and between the engineers and him there is also nothing wrong.

“Max can switch off a certain part, only he gets a lot of questions about it. He doesn’t like that, but it’s part of Formula 1.”

