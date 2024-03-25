F1 pundit points out 'huge' Alonso action that led to Russell crash

Sky Sports F1 strategy analyst Bernie Collins has given her thoughts on the incident between George Russell and Fernando Alonso at the Australian Grand Prix.

During the final lap of the race, Russell was chasing Alonso for sixth place when the Mercedes driver lost control of his car at turn six.

READ MORE: Red Bull star hints at title fight after claiming rivals were a 'step ahead'

The Brit ran across the gravel trap and crashed into the wall before spinning back onto the middle of the track, with the race ending under the virtual safety car as Carlos Sainz claimed victory in a Ferrari 1-2.

After an investigation from the stewards, Alonso was deemed to have taken ‘extraordinary’ actions in his approach to the corner and was given a 20-second penalty, demoting him to eighth.

George Russell crashed heavily on the final lap

Fernando Alonso was given a 20-second penalty for the incident

Collins: Mercedes will feel hard done by

Despite the penalty, Aston Martin achieved decent points with Lance Stroll being promoted to sixth place, while Mercedes suffered a double retirement after an engine failure for Lewis Hamilton took him out of the race on lap 17.

Speaking on her X account, Collins assessed the incident on the final lap, and believes that Mercedes will be feeling ‘hard done by’ the ordeal.

“Big talking point at the end of the race being the incident between Alonso and Russell,” she said.

My thoughts on Alonso v Russell end of race. Thankfully Russell is ok. Could have been a massive incident. #MelbourneGP #F12024 pic.twitter.com/LX8pQH4xyL — Bernie Collins (@bernie_collins1) March 24, 2024

“Alonso into turn six taking a very different approach to the corner than he and at any other point in the race.

“From the document that we have, the FIA document saying that there was a lift 100 metres earlier, a slight brake application as well and a downshift. So, you know 100 metres difference into a corner is pretty huge in F1 terms.

“We’d be telling drivers sort of 10 metre differences if there was anything across drivers that they’d be trying to improve on, so 100 metres is a big, big difference in terms of an approach to a corner, which obviously caught Russel off guard.

“You know, Russell himself saying maybe he could have reacted slightly better to it but still, you know, the result remains where that Russell is out,” she added.

READ MORE: 'He really can't handle the pressure' - Controversial incident leaves fans divided

Lewis Hamilton also retired from the race

“Thankfully [he’s] safe and not injured, but a big difference in points take home for Mercedes which they’d be really disappointed with.

“We obviously don’t have all of the data that the FIA have and they’ve been very clear that they punished Alonso’s actions rather than the subsequent reaction of Russell.

“Aston Martin haven’t suffered too badly in points because Lance Stroll was promoted. Big difference to Mercedes with no points given that they’re now only one point ahead of Aston Martin in the championship.

“They’ll feel a little bit hard done by probably and lots of damage that they need to get ready for Japan in two weeks time.”

READ MORE: Kravitz indulges in HILARIOUS Ferrari birthday celebrations

Related