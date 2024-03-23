Verstappen reveals DAMAGE to Red Bull at latest race

Max Verstappen has admitted that he caused damage to his Red Bull just a few laps into practice for the 2024 Australian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman is aiming to record his tenth win in a row, a Formula 1 record that he himself already holds.

It won’t be an easy task judging by the results of practice down under, as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc held a four-tenth advantage over Verstappen in second practice.

Plenty of times before Red Bull have left more in reserve for when it counts on Saturday, where most in the paddock expect them to cruise to another pole position.

Max Verstappen's RB20 has been dominant in 2024

Max Verstappen could win his tenth race in a row on Sunday

Verstappen: A little bit messy

But their quest to do so has started on the wrong foot, as Verstappen sustained floor damage after running over a kerb in the first practice session of the weekend.

"Unfortunately, a little bit messy because of what happened in FP1,” he said.

“I went wide, damaged the floor and also the chassis. It took a little bit longer to fix that unfortunately, so I lost about 20 minutes.

"I do think the turnaround was very quick, what we did as a team, so I more or less completed the programme still. Long run I would have liked maybe a few more laps but with missing 20 minutes, that’s how it goes.

Max Verstappen is hunting for a fourth world title

"I think it was alright. I think Ferrari is quick but I think from our side, there are also a few more things that we can fine tune. So, nothing crazy, nothing worrying, I think we just need to fine tune a little bit the car."

Saturday could play host to the most unpredictable sessions of the season so far, with a 30 per cent chance of rain during qualifying.

However, that may be music to the ears of Verstappen who has proven multiple times before that he likes to drive in wet conditions.

