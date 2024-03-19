FIA offer update on Horner Red Bull accuser complaint reports

The FIA have spoken out with regards to reports that the female Red Bull employee who accused Christian Horner of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour' has filed a complaint to them.

The team principal was originally subject to an internal investigation by Red Bull, which saw him cleared of any wrongdoing after an independent hearing.

The Red Bull team principal continues to deny all the allegations that have been made against him.

But the scandal that has rocked Red Bull in the early stages of the 2024 F1 season continues to rumble on having broken before the team even launched their new RB20 car ahead of pre-season testing back in February.

The saga has even rocked the race team with world champion Max Verstappen admitting he could leave if a satisfactory outcome is not reached, while the futures of Horner, Verstappen's long time ally Helmut Marko and aero guru Adrian Newey have also come under question.

Horner's female accuser has since been suspended by the team while on full pay and the BBC reported on Saturday how she has now taken her case to the FIA ethics committee.

Christian Horner is under pressure at Red Bull

The FIA have responded amid the saga

FIA break silence amid Horner Red Bull scandal

GPFans have contacted Red Bull in regards to the reported complaint but now the FIA have responded with an update amid the ongoing saga, by pledging strict confidentiality processes were in place.

In a statement released on Sunday they said: “At the FIA, enquiries and complaints are received and managed by the Compliance Officer, and the Ethics Committee where appropriate. Both bodies operate autonomously, guaranteeing strict confidentiality throughout the process.

"As a consequence, and in general, we are unable to confirm the receipt of any specific complaint and it is unlikely that we will be able to provide further comment on the complaints that we may receive from any parties.”

