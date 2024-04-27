Red Bull chief provides TELLING update on potential Ricciardo return

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has admitted Daniel Ricciardo may be out of contention for a return to the reigning Constructiors' champions.

Ricciardo previously raced alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull between 2014-2018, clinching seven race wins during that time, before going on to experience disappointing stints at Renault and McLaren.

The Australian rejoined Horner's team as a third driver following the mutual termination of his contract at McLaren in 2022, before making his comeback to the track midway through last season, replacing Nyck de Vries at Alpha Tauri (now RB).

Despite hopes that the 34-year-old could rediscover the form which had formerly made him such a sought-after talent, performances have been largely underwhelming, leading to speculation that his seat is now under threat.

Christian Horner has been unimpressed with Daniel Ricciardo's form

Horner: It's in Daniel's hands

Speaking ahead of last weekend's Chinese Grand Prix, Horner said Ricciardo must show significant improvements if he is to stand any chance of a sensational return to Red Bull in the future.

"I think it's pretty much in Daniel's hands," Horner admitted at a pre-race press conference.

"He needs to show the kind of head-turning form to make not only ourselves, but potentially to make others take notice."

Liam Lawson is waiting in the wings for an opportunity

He went on to confirm that RB's reserve driver, Liam Lawson is 'champing at the bit' for an opportunity in F1, and that he could soon be ready to make the step up.

"Now, obviously, waiting in the wings is a driver with the talent of Liam Lawson, who naturally is champing at the bit to get an opportunity," Horner continued.

"But there's nothing pre-set of preordained as to when or even if that would take place.

"The priority is for sure the drivers that are in the race seats at the moment and we'll see how that pans out."

