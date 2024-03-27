Hamilton's Mercedes commitment discussed by team-mate amid Ferrari switch

George Russell has spoken about how his Mercedes team are operating following Lewis Hamilton's shock decision to move to Ferrari ahead of 2025.

The 2024 season will mark the 12th and final season in which Hamilton will race for the Silver Arrows, before he completes his sensational move.

Hamilton's decision to leave prompted questions as to how Mercedes would operate with their drivers this season, knowing that the seven-time champion would be heading to their rivals.

Hamilton has endured a difficult start to 2024 compared to his team-mate, with Russell beating him in qualifying at all three races so far.

George Russell has outperformed Lewis Hamilton so far in 2024

Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Russell praises Hamilton professionalism

But speaking with the media ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, Russell praised Hamilton’s professionalism and stressed that nothing has changed in the relationship between the team and its drivers.

“I think since Lewis’ news, I think Lewis has been incredibly professional with the team and the working relationship with everybody within Mercedes is like nothing has changed whatsoever,” he said.

Russell also stated that he and Hamilton will both get ‘equal opportunities’ when it comes to upgrades for the W15.

“And the team have been so great,” he continued. “They’ve given us both equal opportunities. It’s always been that from the outset.

Russell says both Mercedes drivers get equal opportunities

“And whenever upgrades are bringing to the car, it’s going to both of us at the same time, whereas other teams they go one before the other.”

The 26-year-old insisted that this would remain the case with his new team-mate after Hamilton departs, with a whole host of names being mentioned in the running for the vacant seat.

“And that’s always the way at Mercedes,” he said. “They want to give both drivers the best chance of achieving the best results and then going into next year, no matter who my team-mate is going to be, that will still continue to be the same.”

