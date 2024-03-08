Wolff reveals date for Hamilton REPLACEMENT decision

Toto Wolff has confirmed when he intends to find a replacement for outgoing star driver Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time champion departs Mercedes after 11 years at the team to join the legendary Ferrari outfit.

The stunning move has left fans and pundits not only excited by the prospect of the 39-year-old racing for the famous red team, but also speculating who will take his place at Mercedes from next season onwards.

With 13 drivers out of contract at the end of the season, several names have been mentioned in the running for the second silver arrows seat, including Mercedes youth talent Andrea Kimi Antonelli,Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

The likes of Sebastian Vettel, Mick Schumacher and Fernando Alonso have all been mentioned in the running to replace him

Toto Wolff has revealed when the team will have to make a decision on the vacant seat

Wolff: We will have to decide after three or four races

Another name linked is the sensational return of Sebastian Vettel, who Wolff has confirmed he has spoken to, and the Austrian revealed that a decision could be made sooner than previously thought.

Speaking with Sky Germany with Paul Hardenacke and Ralf Schumacher, the Mercedes chief was asked about the connection with Vettel and said that the team will have to make a decision about the vacant seat ‘after three or four races.’

“Sebastian is a great guy,” he said. “A giant in this sport.

“Of course our decision will depend on the performance. After three to four races we have to decide whether we go for a young driver and for long term or do we go for the more experienced driver and try to optimize it in the short term and give the youth a few more years of experience. That is the decision for now.”

Ralf Schumacher’s nephew Mick has also been rumoured to be in the running, having been with the team in 2023 as a reverse driver.

When he was asked whether the 24-year-old was still being considered as an option, he said: “Absolutely. Mick is family and somehow it's almost like I feel sorry for him. Next year the entire driver market will be open and there is one of many candidates and unfortunately he is not the only one.”

