Hamilton drove F1 car with butt cheek in MIDAIR

Lewis Hamilton ended up with his butt hanging in the air as he was left to deal with a broken seat in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Losing as much as half a second per lap due to a substandard cooling configuration, Mercedeswere much slower in race trim than anticipated but that wasn’t the only problem the seven-time champion had to deal with as he kicked off his swansong season with the Silver Arrows.

There are just 23 races remaining before Hamilton makes a headline move to Ferrari for two years - partnering Charles Leclerc in red.

Lewis Hamilton finished seventh at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton is in his 18th Formula 1 season in 2024

Hamilton flies through the race

According to Sky Sports’ Naomi Schiff, Hamilton drove through the race in Bahrain while hanging in mid-air after his seat broke.

“What I did hear though was that one side of it was completely missing,” she said. “So, it broke and it kind of dropped, it sank.

Naomi Schiff is a Sky Sports F1 presenter for 2024

“But his body was still on one side of the seat. His left butt cheek was in the air. He said it himself.”

Mercedes will need to find a fix for their seat issues before this week’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as they look to bounce back from a poor result.

High-speed circuits like the Corniche Circuit don’t typically suit them, but if they can get their cooling package right, they should be better off than they were in Bahrain.

