Wolff in public backing for potential Hamilton replacement
Toto Wolff has come out to defend Mercedes youngster Andrea Kimi Antonelli after a difficult start to his F2 career.
Prema, Antonelli's team, are frequently successful in the series but have historically struggled in Bahrain.
He fared well in comparison to team-mate Ollie Bearman, who is also a highly rated talent and sits within the Ferrari Driver Academy.
Antonelli did manage to secure his first point with 10th in the feature race, despite starting down in 17th place – shining a slightly positive light on an otherwise difficult weekend.
Wolff protects Antonelli from the media
Speaking to motorsport.com about the young Italian speedster’s first F2 weekend, he came to the defence of his efforts after Prema struggled to find any pace.
“A championship-winning team 17th and 18th, in F2, that's not at all where they should be,” he said.
“I think you can look at him against the team-mate, that is one of the comparisons, and I think Oliver Bearman is a top driver. But I think, like I always said, I'm almost guilty of talking too much. We will see how the next few races pan out.
“I'm in no hurry for us to take a decision on drivers. I've been rushed in a hurry by Lewis. So, this time around I'm going to take it easy and evaluate the market.”
There are plenty of experienced talents available if Mercedes want to be conservative in giving Antonelli time to build up to F1.
He could yet kick on and have a sensational season, so it’s important to be wary that there are still another 13 events before a championship winner is crowned.
