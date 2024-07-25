F1 star RIDICULES motorsport rival for starting rumour

Williams Formula 1 star Logan Sargeant has hit back at Marcus Ericsson after reports of a fallout with his team principal James Vowles surfaced.

With just five seats left to fill for 2025, drivers currently without a contract for next season are under pressure to prove they can deliver results as time runs out to make their case for a seat.

A number of high-profile racers are fighting for a coveted spot, including the likes of Daniel Ricciardo and ex-Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas.

One name on the list of those facing an uncertain future in the sport is Williams driver Logan Sargeant.

The American has yet to score a point for the British outfit this season, consistently failing to match the pace set by his team-mate Alex Albon.

There has been significant speculation that Sargeant's replacement has already been lined up, with team boss James Vowles previously identifying Ferrari star Carlos Sainz as his top target.

Logan Sargeant is under pressure to hold on to his Williams seat

Team boss James Vowles is reportedly looking to replace Sargeant

Sargeant hits back at Ericsson

Reports of tension behind the scenes have emerged in recent days, with former F1 driver Marcus Ericsson claiming Sargeant and Vowles are no longer on speaking terms.

Ahead of this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, Sargeant has broken his silence on the claims, labelling them 'untrue'.

Speaking to GPFans and select F1 media, the 23-year-old said: ''Marcus Ericsson has a reputation of talking about other people without ever even having a conversation with me in his life.

"So yeah, it doesn't carry any weight. It's not true. I just had a conversation with James here 20 minutes ago. And you know, most importantly, me and James, we both come here and we want to do the best for the team, we both work in the same direction for what is the best for the team.

Carlos Sainz has been strongly linked with a move to Williams

"And ultimately, what's best for the team is best for me. So yeah, it's completely untrue...

"It was a group conversation that we had a minute ago [with Vowles] but I'll speak to him separately – I haven't had the chance to yet."

He added: "You know, it hasn't been a particularly easy season with the amount of things that have happened both to me, you know, from a team perspective, we've struggled in some areas.

"So of course, it can look like our relationship is worse than it is from the outside, but yeah, we just go to work as usual and keep trying to perform the best we can."

