Verstappen Red Bull future could take big twist as McLaren star left angered - F1 Recap
Red Bull boss Christian Horner has reportedly held sensational talks with a rival F1 driver that will spark rumours over the future of star man Max Verstappen.
McLaren star casts angry figure after controversial Saudi anthem
McLaren F1 Academy star Ella Lloyd projected an angry figure in Jeddah this weekend despite earning the top spot on the podium after the first race in Saudi Arabia.
Lewis Hamilton business closes down as 'dozens lose jobs'
One of Lewis Hamilton's businesses is set to close its UK-based restaurants, with around 150 jobs reported to be lost by the move.
Kelly Piquet launches passionate Max Verstappen defence after FIA punishment
Kelly Piquet appears to have hit out at the FIA over their treatment of partner Max Verstappen at last weekend's Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.
F1 star gets STUCK in car before unlikely hero comes to rescue
Carlos Sainz had to be helped out of his Williams car by an unlikely hero, after struggling at the end of the 50-lap Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Latest News
F1 Race Calendar 2025
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 14 Mar
Lando Norris
GP CHINA
21 - 21 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 4 Apr
Max Verstappen
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 11 Apr
Oscar Piastri
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 18 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 2 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 16 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 - 30 May
- GP CANADA 13 - 13 Jun