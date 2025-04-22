close global

Verstappen Red Bull future could take big twist as McLaren star left angered - F1 Recap

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has reportedly held sensational talks with a rival F1 driver that will spark rumours over the future of star man Max Verstappen.

McLaren star casts angry figure after controversial Saudi anthem

McLaren F1 Academy star Ella Lloyd projected an angry figure in Jeddah this weekend despite earning the top spot on the podium after the first race in Saudi Arabia.

Lewis Hamilton business closes down as 'dozens lose jobs'

One of Lewis Hamilton's businesses is set to close its UK-based restaurants, with around 150 jobs reported to be lost by the move.

Kelly Piquet launches passionate Max Verstappen defence after FIA punishment

Kelly Piquet appears to have hit out at the FIA over their treatment of partner Max Verstappen at last weekend's Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

F1 star gets STUCK in car before unlikely hero comes to rescue

Carlos Sainz had to be helped out of his Williams car by an unlikely hero, after struggling at the end of the 50-lap Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Vettel tipped for stunning Red Bull return as Verstappen to Mercedes update issued - F1 Recap
Vettel tipped for stunning Red Bull return as Verstappen to Mercedes update issued - F1 Recap

  • April 21, 2025 23:58
Ferrari 'concerned over Lewis Hamilton F1 form' as Valentino Rossi returns to the top - GPFans Recap
Ferrari 'concerned over Lewis Hamilton F1 form' as Valentino Rossi returns to the top - GPFans Recap

  • April 20, 2025 23:53

Verstappen Red Bull future could take big twist as McLaren star left angered - F1 Recap

  • 2 hours ago
Kelly Piquet launches passionate Max Verstappen defence after FIA punishment

  • 3 hours ago
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri split emerges over McLaren advantage

  • Yesterday 21:54
Horner holds shock 'chats' with F1 star as Verstappen future uncertain

  • Yesterday 20:55
Lewis Hamilton business closes down as 'dozens lose jobs'

  • Yesterday 19:58
Why did Max Verstappen avoid FIA punishment after X-rated outburst?

  • Yesterday 18:54
F1 Standings

