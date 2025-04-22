close global

F1 star gets STUCK in car before unlikely hero comes to rescue

Carlos Sainz had to be helped out of his Williams car by an unlikely hero, after struggling at the end of the 50-lap Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Spaniard Sainz drove brilliantly to come home eighth in the race, one place ahead of team-mate Alex Albon as the team secured a double points-scoring finish.

It lifts Sainz on to five points from his opening five grands prix as a Williams driver, but his first point at the Chinese GP was helped by three disqualifications for drivers ahead of him, while these points were earned on-track after an impressive qualifying display.

Sainz outqualified Albon on Saturday at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, starting Sunday's grand prix from sixth, and did brilliantly well to hold on to a points-scoring position during a hot and humid race.

After the race, however, Sainz struggled to get himself out of his Williams car, with a member of another team proving to be an unlikely hero.

A Sauber team member gave Sainz a hand out of his car, in a wholesome video circling on social media.

Sainz's season kickstarted

Sainz had been rather underwhelming in his first four grands prix weekends with his new team, while Albon was racking up the points in the early forays of the 2025 season.

While the disparity in their early season performance is evidenced by the fact Albon sits in eighth in the drivers' championship while Sainz is down in 15th, there's real hope that the four-time grand prix winner can kick on from here.

Williams are back up into fifth in the constructors' championship, and they will be hoping to cement that position over the coming races in what would be a huge improvement on their previous few seasons.

Sainz and Williams are hoping to be able to challenge for podiums once new regulations come sweeping into the sport in 2026, with the team arguably having one of the strongest driver lineups on the grid.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA release official statement on Verstappen penalty as Horner produces evidence

