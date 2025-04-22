F1 star gets STUCK in car before unlikely hero comes to rescue
F1 star gets STUCK in car before unlikely hero comes to rescue
Carlos Sainz had to be helped out of his Williams car by an unlikely hero, after struggling at the end of the 50-lap Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Spaniard Sainz drove brilliantly to come home eighth in the race, one place ahead of team-mate Alex Albon as the team secured a double points-scoring finish.
It lifts Sainz on to five points from his opening five grands prix as a Williams driver, but his first point at the Chinese GP was helped by three disqualifications for drivers ahead of him, while these points were earned on-track after an impressive qualifying display.
Sainz outqualified Albon on Saturday at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, starting Sunday's grand prix from sixth, and did brilliantly well to hold on to a points-scoring position during a hot and humid race.
After the race, however, Sainz struggled to get himself out of his Williams car, with a member of another team proving to be an unlikely hero.
A Sauber team member gave Sainz a hand out of his car, in a wholesome video circling on social media.
Sainz's season kickstarted
Sainz had been rather underwhelming in his first four grands prix weekends with his new team, while Albon was racking up the points in the early forays of the 2025 season.
While the disparity in their early season performance is evidenced by the fact Albon sits in eighth in the drivers' championship while Sainz is down in 15th, there's real hope that the four-time grand prix winner can kick on from here.
Williams are back up into fifth in the constructors' championship, and they will be hoping to cement that position over the coming races in what would be a huge improvement on their previous few seasons.
Sainz and Williams are hoping to be able to challenge for podiums once new regulations come sweeping into the sport in 2026, with the team arguably having one of the strongest driver lineups on the grid.
F1 HEADLINES: FIA release official statement on Verstappen penalty as Horner produces evidence
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 star gets STUCK in car before unlikely hero comes to rescue
- 44 minutes ago
F1 News Today: FIA release official statement on Verstappen penalty as Horner produces evidence
- 1 hour ago
Russell complains about FIA ignoring him after Saudi Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Ferrari boss issues X-RATED Hamilton response following Saudi GP performance
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen blames social media for silence on FIA decision
- 3 hours ago
Vettel tipped for stunning Red Bull return as Verstappen to Mercedes update issued - F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:58
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 14 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 21 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 4 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 11 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 18 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 2 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 16 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 - 30 May
- GP CANADA 13 - 13 Jun