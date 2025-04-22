McLaren star casts angry figure after controversial Saudi anthem

McLaren F1 Academy star Ella Lloyd projected an angry figure in Jeddah this weekend despite earning the top spot on the podium after the first race in Saudi Arabia.

Lloyd lined up for Race One in the second round of the 2025 F1 Academy campaign in P2 but quickly took the lead off Rodin Motorsport team-mate Emma Felbermayr into Turn 1.

The McLaren-backed star navigated a safety car restart well, fighting off Ferrari's Maya Weug to earn her maiden win.

When Lloyd took to the top step of the podium in Jeddah however, the 19-year-old appeared annoyed as the British national anthem blared out in celebration of her victory, despite Lloyd hailing from Pontypridd, Wales.

The controversial use of the British anthem was not a mistake however, as Lloyd possesses a British racing licence and has little choice over the celebratory song played given that the Welsh anthem would not be an option.

McLaren's Ella Lloyd dreams of being next female F1 driver

Taking to the F1 Academy social channels after the race, however, Lloyd confirmed she was 'happy' with securing her maiden win in just the second round of her first full-time season in the all-female series.

F1 Academy champions the next generation of female racing talent, and with help from all 10 F1 teams, gives young stars between the ages of 16 and 25 an opportunity to gain valuable track time on their motorsport journey.

Speaking to PA Media in a recent interview before her debut victory, Lloyd revealed her personal goal of utilising the opportunity she has with McLaren and Rodin Motorsport as a ladder to the pinnacle of open-wheel single-seater racing.

Lloyd revealed: "My goal is to get to F1 and hopefully I will slowly progress my way up the ladder and hopefully I will get there and achieve that one day,"

"I am in F4 this year and then I would like to move up to GB3 and then F3, just slowly progress up the ladder," with F1 her eventual goal.

