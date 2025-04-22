close global

Kelly Piquet launches passionate Max Verstappen defence after FIA punishment

Kelly Piquet appears to have hit out at the FIA over their treatment of partner Max Verstappen at last weekend's Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

The four-time Formula 1 champion was handed a five-second penalty in Jeddah after he was judged to have left the track in order to gain an advantage over Oscar Piastri at the first corner.

The pair swapped positions during the first and only pit stop of the evening as Verstappen served his punishment, with the Dutchman subsequently finishing in second spot behind his McLaren counterpart.

Speaking in the post-race press conference, Verstappen was unwilling to be drawn on the matter, insisting that it was in his best interests to keep his thoughts to himself.

Piquet - with whom Verstappen is expecting his first child imminently - however, was less reserved, sharing her feelings in response to her partner's social media post following Sunday's showpiece.

Appearing to refer to the sport's governing body, the 36-year-old wrote: "They will keep trying, but they won't stop you."

Verstappen's early season struggles continue

Verstappen has endured a difficult start to the defence of his world title in 2025, winning just one of the first five grands prix.

Following the result in Jeddah, the 27-year-old sits third in the drivers' standings behind both Piastri and last year's runner-up, Lando Norris.

His struggles have only served to heighten speculation that he is currently unhappy at Red Bull, with reports suggesting he is looking to make a move.

Both Mercedes and Aston Martin have been touted as potential destinations, but Verstappen has so far kept his cards close to his chest as he maintains focus on improving results on the track.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA release official statement on Verstappen penalty as Horner produces evidence

