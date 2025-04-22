Verstappen blames social media for silence on FIA decision

Max Verstappen has blamed social media for his evasive answers to the press after Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The reigning world champion was handed a five-second penalty early in the race in Jeddah, dropping him behind Oscar Piastri into second place at their respective pit stops, with the pair maintaining position to the end.

Verstappen was clearly unhappy with the decision when talking to his race engineer on team radio, but was at pains to avoid saying anything controversial - or anything at all - in post-race media sessions.

The Dutchman was out of his first post-race interview within 12 seconds, and later on claimed that social media has led to his words being twisted online for the sake of soundbites.

However, he did say that he would not appeal the race stewards' decision, stating in the media pen that: "The only thing that is in my interests is going home."

Verstappen: It's better not to say too much

Asked about the incident later on by assembled media on Sunday, Verstappen said: "It happened very fast. I think it’s better not to talk about it. Anything I say or try to say about it might get me in trouble."

A follow-up question was posed, pondering whether Verstappen's recent abrupt answers have shown a driver who is enjoying his sport less.

"No," he replied. "It has to do with social media in general, and how the world is. I prefer not to talk a lot because sometimes your words can be twisted or people interpret it in a different way. It’s honestly better not to say too much, so that’s what I’m trying to do.

"Like I said before, it’s just the world we live in. You can’t share your opinion because it’s not appreciated apparently, or people can’t handle the full truth. Honestly, it’s better if I don’t say too much.

"It also saves my time because we already have to do so much. It’s honestly just how everything is becoming. Everyone is super sensitive about everything, and what we have currently, we cannot be critical anyway. So less talking - even better for me."

