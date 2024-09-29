Hamilton reveals 'TERRIFYING' meeting with Wolff

Lewis Hamilton has revealed a 'terrifying' meeting with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff that occurred before the start of the season.

Hamilton is a seven-time world champion in Formula 1, and has won six of those seven championships with Wolff's Brackley-based outfit.

However, the 39-year-old is set to ditch Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season, instead opting to join Ferrari in an attempt to try and claim an unprecedented eighth title.

The Brit has also recently spoken about the opportunity to race with the most iconic team on the F1 grid, following in the footsteps of another seven-time world champion in Michael Schumacher.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff have worked together since 2013

Hamilton's tough Mercedes meeting

Now, Hamilton has opened up on the difficult conversations he had with Wolff following his decision to leave Mercedes.

Wolff and Hamilton share a close relationship, forged through eight constructors' titles won together between 2014-2021, with Wolff's machinery also allowing Hamilton to achieve his personal goals.

Speaking to The Times, Hamilton revealed: "It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions from the moment I signed the contract - telling my boss, that was terrifying. "But it is so exciting because I remember as a kid watching Michael [Schumacher]. Every driver watches that car and you’re like, 'What would it be like to sit in the red cockpit?'"

The seven-time champion will have the chance to experience that feeling from 2025 onwards, partnering Charles Leclerc as the most successful team in F1 history look to win their first championship since 2008.

