Ricciardo teases 'next adventure' as star BREAKS SILENCE after F1 firing

Daniel Ricciardo has broken his silence following his brutal mid-season axing from Visa Cash App RB.

The Australian is set to leave the sport with immediate effect, with Liam Lawson given an exciting opportunity to take his place.

READ MORE: NASCAR, IndyCar, or retirement? Ricciardo on racing future as F1 EXIT made official

The young Kiwi will fill in alongside Yuki Tsunoda for the remaining six races on the calendar and will hope that he has done enough to secure himself a full-time drive in 2025 come the chequered flag in Abu Dhabi.

Ricciardo's departure from the sport had been hanging over him for some time, with poor performances ultimately costing him a spot on the grid.

The Honey Badger leaves as one of the most popular figures to ever have competed in F1, with fans no doubt eager to see him back in action in some capacity as soon as possible.

Daniel Ricciardo has left RB with immediate effect
Liam Lawson has replaced Ricciardo for the rest of the season

What's next for Ricciardo after RB F1 exit?

Taking to social media after RB confirmed his departure, Ricciardo thanked those who had been part of his journey in the sport – and hinted at another 'adventure' in due course.

"I’ve loved this sport my whole life," he said. "It’s wild and wonderful and been a journey.

"To the teams and individuals that have played their part, thank you. To the fans who love the sport sometimes more than me, haha, thank you.

"It’ll always have its highs and lows but it’s been fun and truth be told I wouldn’t change it. Until the next adventure."

It wasn't long before fans and drivers alike flooded to the comments to heap praise on Ricciardo for his stellar career in the sport.

His former Red Bull team-mate, Max Verstappen, in particular, wished him well and reassured the 35-year-old that he had 'many more beautiful moments to come'.

READ MORE: Ricciardo F1 exit CONFIRMED in official team statement

Daniel Ricciardo Yuki Tsunoda IndyCar NASCAR Liam Lawson Visa Cash App RB
x