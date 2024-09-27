Verstappen shows TRUE COLORS with Ricciardo F1 exit verdict

Three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has shown his true colors with his take on Daniel Ricciardo's exit from the sport.

The Aussie driver was officially fired by Red Bull's junior team, RB, on Thursday, after intense speculation over the last week that he was set to lose his seat.

Over his fourteen seasons in Formula 1, Ricciardo has raced for five different teams and spent the majority of those years as a member of the Red Bull family.

In 2014, the Aussie was promoted from Toro Rosso, Red Bull's junior team at the time, up to the main constructors under the watchful eye of Christian Horner.

By doing so, Ricciardo replaced fellow countryman, Mark Webber, partnering Verstappen.

Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo were team-mates from 2014 until 2018

Christian Horner always appeared keen to keep Daniel Ricciardo involved with Red Bull

Max Verstappen's Daniel Ricciardo message

Following the news that Ricciardo would no longer race for RB this season, the 35-year-old took to social media to thank the teams and fans who supported him whilst teasing his next adventure.

Former team-mate Verstappen made his own thoughts clear on the post, commenting: "Head up mate! Many more beautiful moments to come."

This comes after Ricciardo revealed following his final race in Singapore last weekend that the Dutchman had in the past been the only driver to reach out and check on him during the low points of his career.

Despite not knowing for sure if his race at Marina Bay Street Circuit would be his last, Ricciardo went out on a high, delivering one final gift for Red Bull by stealing the fastest lap from race leader Lando Norris, and in doing so, aiding Verstappen should this year's title race come down to just one point in Abu Dhabi.

