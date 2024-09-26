Lawson F1 update emerges amid Ricciardo replacement rumors

Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson has offered an update on his Formula 1 future amid reports he is set to replace Daniel Ricciardo at RB.

Rumors suggest he is set to take the Australian's place ahead of the United States Grand Prix, with Ricciardo said to have completed his last race in Singapore on Sunday.

The New Zealander stepped in for Ricciardo when the Australian was sidelined with a wrist injury, impressing many with his pace and maturity, even scoring his first F1 points at the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix.

As speculation mounts that Singapore could be Ricciardo's final race this season, Lawson’s name has been suggested as a likely replacement for the remainder of the year.

Liam Lawson is a Red Bull reserve driver and former junior star

Is Liam Lawson joining F1?

Speaking on Red Bull’s Talking Bull podcast, Lawson admitted that adapting to the reserve driver role after getting a taste of F1 racing has been challenging.

"It’s obviously part of it, it’s tricky for sure especially because I got a very short taste of Formula 1 last year," Lawson explained.

"It was incredible but obviously then I had to step back into this position and now it’s basically a bit of a waiting game."

Despite his frustrations, Lawson continues to play an important role in Red Bull’s simulator and testing program, remaining ready to step in at a moment’s notice.

His strong performances during Ricciardo’s absence, combined with his calm demeanor, have fuelled speculation that Red Bull may call on him once again.

Rumors from within the paddock suggest the Singapore Grand Prix could be a pivotal moment in Ricciardo’s season, with some insiders hinting that VCARB are considering Lawson as a long-term replacement.

RB have reportedly promised Lawson a 2025 F1 seat

While Ricciardo’s future remains uncertain, Lawson is clearly positioning himself as the next in line for a full-time race seat at Red Bull’s sister team.

For now, though, Lawson remains focused on staying prepared for any opportunity that might come his way, though he admits the waiting game isn’t easy.

"It’s tough not being out there, but that’s the role of a reserve driver," he said.

"You have to be ready, and I’m just waiting for that next opportunity."

Whether or not that opportunity comes sooner rather than later remains to be seen, but with his first F1 points already in the bag, Lawson has proven that he’s more than capable of delivering when called upon.

As Ricciardo faces mounting pressure, the spotlight on Lawson continues to grow —making him a name to watch as the season progresses.

